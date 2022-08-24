Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Leaders host hearing to address growing violence among youth in Baltimore
Baltimore City leaders gathered Thursday evening to hear from the community about a rise in youth violence. Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes, D-District 12 said there will be many hearings they will have crime among the youth. Stakeholders said it's a pressing issue that seems to be getting worse. "It's...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore firefighters battled a trash truck fire in Mount Vernon Friday
Baltimore City firefighters put out a trash truck fire around 11 a.m. on Friday in Mount Vernon. The fire occurred in the 900 block of Cathedral Street. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.
WBAL Radio
Members of new coalition ask to speak with city leaders about violence in Baltimore
Members of a new coalition stood at the corner of Park Heights and Shirley Avenues in northwest Baltimore on Friday where seven people were shot that left one person dead just two days prior. The Black Community Development Coalition represents 10 organizations that call for a new, strong partnership between...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff
Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
WBAL Radio
Three injured in triple shooting Thursday night
Baltimore City police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in East Baltimore Thursday night. Officers said they found a man and woman shot on Kenwood avenue. Both were taken to the hospital. A third victim later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. There's no word on a suspect...
WBAL Radio
Biden stops in Rockville to support Maryland Democrats ahead of general election
President Joe Biden visited the city of Rockville Thursday evening to kick-off the midterm campaign season and show his support for Maryland Democrats. Biden and other Maryland Democratic nominees spoke at a high school in Montgomery County for a rally and fundraiser as the November election draws closer. Biden joined...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts
Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
