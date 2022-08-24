ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
msn.com

2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
Morgan County, MO
kmmo.com

A WARRANT ISSUED FOR A MARSHALL MAN FOR TWO FELONIES

A Marshall man has been charged with felonies for stealing and resisting arrest by fleeing after an incident on Tuesday, August 24. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department were advised that a vehicle was stolen from Conoco in Marshall. An officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Duancy Smith, the driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee out of city limits. The vehicle was disabled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smith fled on foot and a Marshall Police Officer chased him on foot. A K-9 unit attempted to track him but was unsuccessful.
MARSHALL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff's Department SUV on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A wrong-way driver hit a Boone County Sheriff's Department SUV north of Columbia on Thursday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted to Twitter about the crash on Highway 63 near Peabody Road around 11:10 p.m. First responders are on scene of a two vehicle crash on northbound US 63 near The post Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN RURAL PETTIS COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT

A 69-year-old Hughesville man was seriously injured and a 60-year-old Hughesville woman suffered minor injures in an ATV accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, August 24. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when an ATV driven by Michael Cornine was traveling through a cattle pasture when he struck a drainage ditch, abruptly stopping the ATV and ejecting both he and Jenny Cornine.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
morgancountypress.com

Accidents Result in Fatality and Injuries

One person was killed and three others received moderate injuries in a boating accident at 9:10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on mile marker 69 on the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks in Morgan County. The crash occurred when the 2004 Four Winns, driven by Roy T. Jackson,...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Michael James Sieger is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, recieving stolen property, possession of a defaced firearm, failure to appear, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Sieger is described as white, about six-foot-two, and 185 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Fayette shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder in CMU student death

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Howard County prosecutor has charged a suspect after a Thursday night fatal shooting of a senior Central Methodist University football player in Fayette. Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Torrance Evans, according to online court documents. Fayette Police responded...
FAYETTE, MO
kjluradio.com

Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted murder spree in mid-Missouri

A Colorado state man who attempted to go on a murdering spree in mid-Missouri last year must undergo a mental evaluation. Eric Townsend was arrested in October 2021 after hitting a woman’s car in Cooper County near Boonville. Court documents state Townsend then dragged the woman from her car, hit and strangled her, then stole her car. He was arrested in Saline County after he stopped at a business along I-70. As officers were arresting Townsend, he allegedly told them he only stopped to find someone else to kill.
COOPER COUNTY, MO

