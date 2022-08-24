Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Back2School supply distribution
There were plenty of happy faces at the Boys and Girls Club's Armstrong Youth Center on Aug. 12 as children received backpacks and school supplies to start the school year off right. The effort was backed by donations from the Rotary Club of Bakersfield East, Acceptance Insurance, Pacific Gas and...
delanonow.com
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden. Jesus Hernandez has worked in fields and gardens for most of his life. At 70 years old, some people might think he would be tired of it: the work, the Central Valley heat, and being on his feet. But he isn’t....
KGET 17
Community members discuss charter school at BCSD meeting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers, parents, students and other community members packed Tuesday’s school board meeting, most voicing opposition to a charter school. According to the Dolores Huerta Foundation, the Bakersfield City School District received a petition on June 1 to establish a charter school within its boundaries.
Bakersfield Californian
Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees
If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
California State University Bakersfield to start providing medicated abortions
While Roe v Wade being overturned has limited access to abortions in many states, California is providing more access.
CALM to present AutumnNights during October
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum announced it will present AutumNights, a new Halloween-themed light show, during October. Organizers said the light show will happen every Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 6 through Oct. 30 inside the CALM grounds. Parking is to open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are set to go on sale […]
delanonow.com
Protect Kids from this Deadly Drugs
By Pastor David Vivas Jr., World Harvest International Church, Delano. Minor children are the sole responsibility of a mother and father. You must protect your children against the damaging effects of drugs and alcohol. Fentanyl is a deadly drug being introduced to young people. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic...
Bakersfield Californian
City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume
The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
Bakersfield Now
Mossman's Millionth Fish and Chips Celebration underway, through end of August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Do you like fish and chips?. Through the end of August, Mossman's Coffee Shop is celebrating a month of prize giveaways at both locations in Bakersfield. It all comes down to you ordering their millionth famous fish and chips order. To participate, fill out a...
Union voices their opinion after Newsom would not sign bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — News that the governor would not sign the United Farm Workers sponsored bill in its current form was clearly disappointing to the union’s leadership. It was not the kind of news UFW Union president Teresa Romero wanted to share. Former UFW president Arturo Rodriguez has been through similar disappointments. “You know we’ve […]
Bakersfield Californian
It's job fair season in Kern
Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers. The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County resident is left without AC for almost 3 months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rose Newman is one of the many people who claim they have been duped by American Home Shield. Instead of being covered by the company, she said they've only been costing her a hot mess. Her problem started back in May this year when her...
Bakersfield Californian
Versatile pasta dish great for home chefs
Kristina Saldaña is a woman of many passions. That includes a love of theater, which she celebrates through her roles as administration coordinator for Cal State Bakersfield's Department of Music and Theatre and as the financial director of The Empty Space, a local nonprofit community theater. But one of...
thesungazette.com
Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County
TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
City of Bakersfield is looking to fill 200 open employment positions.
Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments.
Government Technology
New Fiber Would Accelerate Internet in Bakersfield, Calif.
(TNS) — Homes and businesses across metropolitan Bakersfield would get the option of contracting high-speed internet service as part of a $400 million fiber-optics system a Delaware-based company is negotiating with the county of Kern and the city of Bakersfield. At no cost to taxpayers, SiFi Networks proposes to...
He amputated his own arm; subject of film ‘127 Hours’ says to be ready for our own lives’ ‘boulders’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Here’s an uplifting story for you. You’re hiking in the wilderness alone. You slip, an 800 pound boulder falls and pins your arm. In order to free yourself and live, you cut off your own arm with a dull knife. Uplifting? How is that uplifting? Ah, well it is, to hear […]
Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps – […]
Farm workers march from Delano to Sacramento in support of UFW bill
SACRAMENTO – A group of farmworkers making a 355-mile journey across the state will arrive in Sacramento on Thursday.United Farm Workers union members made their way through Stockton on Saturday.The group is making the long journey from Delano to the California State Capitol to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier for farm workers to vote in a union free from intimidation.Marchers are expected to arrive in Southside Park by Thursday afternoon. On Friday, a rally is also planned at the State Capitol.
