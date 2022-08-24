Frequency and Phenotype Associations of Rare Variants in 5 Monogenic Cerebral Small Vessel Disease Genes in 200,000 UK Biobank Participants

Read full article on original website
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
neurology.org
Spatial Navigation and Its Association With Biomarkers and Future Dementia in Memory Clinic Patients Without Dementia
Background and Objectives: Impaired spatial navigation is considered an early sign in many neurodegenerative diseases. We aimed to determine if spatial navigation was associated with future dementia in patients with subjective cognitive decline (SCD) or mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and to explore associations between spatial navigation and biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and neurodegeneration.
Could ditching the oven this winter help bring your energy bill down? How the much-maligned microwave cooks food at a fraction of the price - with a jacket potato costing 24p less to bake
Cooking your food in a microwave could be a way to save on energy bills as the cost of living crisis soars in Britain's colder months. UK energy customers are set for a tight few months, if not longer, as price caps rise. Ofgem confirmed on Friday that there will...
neurology.org
Association Between Quantitative Diffusion Weighted Magnetic Resonance Neuroimaging and Outcome After Pediatric Cardiac Arrest
Background and Objectives: Diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can quantify extent of hypoxic-ischemic brain injury after cardiac arrest. Our objective was to determine the association between adult-derived threshold of apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) <650x10−6mm2/s in >10% of brain tissue and unfavorable outcome after pediatric cardiac arrest. Since ADC decreases exponentially as a function of increasing age, we determined association 1) having >10% of brain tissue below a novel age-dependent ADC threshold, and 2) age-normalized whole brain mean ADC and unfavorable outcome.
neurology.org
Perception of Fragmented Letters by Patients With Pathologically Confirmed Dementia With Lewy Bodies or Alzheimer Disease
Background and Objective: Patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) perform worse than those with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) on tests of visual perception but the clinical utility of these tests remains unknown because studies often had clinically-diagnosed groups that may inadvertently cross-contaminate Lewy body disease (LBD) with pure AD pathology, employed experimental tests not easily adaptable for clinical use, and had no way to examine relationships between severity of LBD pathology and degree of cognitive impairment. Therefore, we sought to determine if performance on a widely-used clinical test of visuoperceptual ability effectively differentiates between patients with autopsy-confirmed LBD or AD and correlates with severity of LBD pathology.
