nypressnews.com
Stroke: A noisy symptom may ‘precede’ the deadly condition – ‘strong association’
Symptoms of stroke vary widely depending on what part of the brain is affected and may be more severe for some patients than others. The most common symptoms of a stroke are arm weakness, difficulty speaking and facial drooping, which should prompt rapid reaction. According to Cardiac Screen: “Some people...
neurology.org
Stroke Symptoms As a Surrogate in Stroke Primary Prevention Trials: The CREST Experience
Background and Purpose: The use of surrogate endpoints can decrease sample size while maintaining statistical power. This report considers incident stroke symptoms as a surrogate endpoint in a post-hoc analysis of asymptomatic patients from the multicenter, randomized Carotid Revascularization Endarterectomy vs. Stenting Trial (CREST). Methods: CREST assessed stroke symptoms using...
neurology.org
Perception of Fragmented Letters by Patients With Pathologically Confirmed Dementia With Lewy Bodies or Alzheimer Disease
Background and Objective: Patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) perform worse than those with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) on tests of visual perception but the clinical utility of these tests remains unknown because studies often had clinically-diagnosed groups that may inadvertently cross-contaminate Lewy body disease (LBD) with pure AD pathology, employed experimental tests not easily adaptable for clinical use, and had no way to examine relationships between severity of LBD pathology and degree of cognitive impairment. Therefore, we sought to determine if performance on a widely-used clinical test of visuoperceptual ability effectively differentiates between patients with autopsy-confirmed LBD or AD and correlates with severity of LBD pathology.
neurology.org
Association Between Quantitative Diffusion Weighted Magnetic Resonance Neuroimaging and Outcome After Pediatric Cardiac Arrest
Background and Objectives: Diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can quantify extent of hypoxic-ischemic brain injury after cardiac arrest. Our objective was to determine the association between adult-derived threshold of apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) <650x10−6mm2/s in >10% of brain tissue and unfavorable outcome after pediatric cardiac arrest. Since ADC decreases exponentially as a function of increasing age, we determined association 1) having >10% of brain tissue below a novel age-dependent ADC threshold, and 2) age-normalized whole brain mean ADC and unfavorable outcome.
neurology.org
GABA-A Receptor Encephalitis After Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant forMultiple Myeloma
Background and Objectives The relationship between autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant (aHSCT) for multiple myeloma (MM) and anti-GABAA receptor (GABAAR) encephalitis is unknown. We aimed to describe the clinical features, diagnostic process, and outcome of 3 cases of anti-GABAAR encephalitis in patients with a history of prior aHSCT for MM.
