Background and Objective: Patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) perform worse than those with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) on tests of visual perception but the clinical utility of these tests remains unknown because studies often had clinically-diagnosed groups that may inadvertently cross-contaminate Lewy body disease (LBD) with pure AD pathology, employed experimental tests not easily adaptable for clinical use, and had no way to examine relationships between severity of LBD pathology and degree of cognitive impairment. Therefore, we sought to determine if performance on a widely-used clinical test of visuoperceptual ability effectively differentiates between patients with autopsy-confirmed LBD or AD and correlates with severity of LBD pathology.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO