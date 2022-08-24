ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
jamescitycountyva.gov

Police File Charges in Shots Fired Incident

On Aug. 24 at approximately 12:48 p.m., officers were called to the 7-Eleven located at 4840 Longhill Road to a shots fired call. Upon officers’ arrival, all involved parties had left the scene. Multiple witnesses advised Police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot and that shots were fired before they all fled the scene.
HAMPTON, VA
msn.com

Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation

Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week. On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
msn.com

Road rage may have sparked fatal Oyster Point Plaza shooting in Newport News, police say

Road rage may have led to a Friday afternoon shooting in the Oyster Point Plaza parking lot that killed one man, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of the plaza, which is located in the business district in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road near the Warwick Boulevard intersection. A man found with a gunshot wound died at the scene.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
James City County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
James City County, VA
msn.com

Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#P3 Tips
cbs19news

Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say one man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large. News outlets report that Portsmouth's interim Police Chief...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west. According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Two people seriously hurt after a fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are seriously hurt after a large fire in Suffolk. Several Suffolk Fire and Rescue units were called to the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday. “The house was well evolved when we arrived,” Suffolk Fire Chief, Michael Barakey,...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy