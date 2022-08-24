Read full article on original website
Related
jamescitycountyva.gov
Police File Charges in Shots Fired Incident
On Aug. 24 at approximately 12:48 p.m., officers were called to the 7-Eleven located at 4840 Longhill Road to a shots fired call. Upon officers’ arrival, all involved parties had left the scene. Multiple witnesses advised Police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot and that shots were fired before they all fled the scene.
msn.com
Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation
Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week. On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.
msn.com
Road rage may have sparked fatal Oyster Point Plaza shooting in Newport News, police say
Road rage may have led to a Friday afternoon shooting in the Oyster Point Plaza parking lot that killed one man, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of the plaza, which is located in the business district in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road near the Warwick Boulevard intersection. A man found with a gunshot wound died at the scene.
Missing 1-year-old in Portsmouth found safe
According to police,1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. near the 900 block of Green Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News PD says fatal shooting on Oyster Point Road a result of road rage
On Friday, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road for a shooting. Police now say the deadly shooting began as a case of road rage.
Alert from biology teacher leads police to car thief suspect in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach Police said they have seen an uptick in motor vehicle thefts in the city and region as a whole. They said they are continuing to monitor the city as a whole for any specific trends.
Norfolk police respond to incident on Nicholson Street
Norfolk Police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Nicholson Street just before 7 p.m.
msn.com
Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say one man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large. News outlets report that Portsmouth's interim Police Chief...
2 men arrested after police pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Norfolk
According to police, a police pursuit took place in the 6700 block of Tidewater Drive. The call came in around 3:30 p.m.
WAVY News 10
Fatal shooting in Oyster Point stemmed from road rage; Norfolk man charged
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in a Newport News parking lot, investigators say was sparked by a case of road rage. Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road at...
Former Walmart worker convicted of murdering Chesterfield mother
A two-decades long investigation into the disappearance and murder of Chesterfield mom Linda Lunsford ended when a jury convicted her boyfriend, John Howard, with first-degree murder Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Trail' of Little Debbie food wrappers leads police to burglary suspect
A trail of Little Debbie food wrappers led Virginia Beach Police to a suspect who had reportedly broken into a business on Laskin Road last week.
NBC12
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west. According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.
Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk
Norfolk police responded to a report of a gunshot victim just before 1 p.m. in the 9600 block of Shore Drive.
13newsnow.com
Man shot, killed in Oyster Point parking lot in Newport News, police say
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road, the Newport News Police Department said. That's near the Oyster Point Plaza Shopping Center.
WAVY News 10
Two people seriously hurt after a fire in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are seriously hurt after a large fire in Suffolk. Several Suffolk Fire and Rescue units were called to the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday. “The house was well evolved when we arrived,” Suffolk Fire Chief, Michael Barakey,...
A drunk driver who rammed cop cars, a high speed motorcycle chase and a man hit and killed on the highway: a busy night for VSP
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police had a long night Friday in Hampton Roads. Among the incidents they dealt with were a motorcyclist who drunkenly crashed into a family's SUV, a pedestrian hit and killed by a car on I-64 and a drunk driver who hit three VSP cars, the agency said.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chesapeake
According to officials, firefighters received the call around 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Hillwell Road.
WAVY News 10
Arrest made after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth, suspect’s relative still wanted
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of four people after an incident on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth back in early June. A relative also faces the same charges and is still wanted, police say. The man police...
Comments / 0