Read full article on original website
Related
wjbr.com
Delaware Welcomes 114th Annual Fair
The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of fun! Labor Day weekend will be jam packed as Delaware welcomes 114th Annual Fair. The Arden fair will once again be the place to be Labor Day Weekend. This rain or shine event will take place amongst the grounds of...
Cape Gazette
WSFS gives $50,000 toward Bayhealth graduate medical education
The Bayhealth Foundation recently received a $50,000 donation from the WSFS Cares Foundation to support the growth of Bayhealth’s Graduate Medical Education programs. “The WSFS Cares Foundation is proud to support the Bayhealth Foundation in its efforts to recruit and prepare exceptional medical graduates through the Graduate Medical Education Residency Program,” said Vernita Dorsey, WSFS Bank senior vice president, director of community strategy.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawaretoday.com
These Real Estate Agents Are Making a Difference in Delaware
These Delaware real estate agents support charity efforts, focus on clients, and have a positive impact on the areas they serve. For more than 22 years, Amy Lacy Powalski has been her clients’ trusted Realtor through all their milestones. She began her career in 2000 and formed her own team, The Lacy Group, in 2015. Client experience is paramount, she says: “I treat each client how I would want to be treated if I were buying a house. I sit down and listen to what they want price- and location-wise, and I can’t be pushy on that—at the end of the day, they are the ones that will be living in the house.” On top of running a client-focused business, Lacy also ensures her group makes a positive impact on the communities they service. They regularly support the Delaware Humane Association and The Mary Campbell Center. Lacy herself also supports Frogs for Life, a charity founded by two former clients who lost their son to a congenital heart defect.
delawaretoday.com
Beached & Rescued Sells Home Décor With Downstate Charm
Beached & Rescued has grown organically to offer home goods, furniture and earth-friendly skincare on the coast of Delaware. Amy Dolan’s home décor business, Beached & Rescued, began, oddly enough, with a product called Pit Paste. Pregnant after a series of miscarriages, the Rehoboth Beach–area resident and her husband, James, decided to live a chemical-free lifestyle. Her first product, an aluminum-free deodorant, led to a skin care line with an antiaging trio. “[They’re] basically made with ingredients that women used years ago,” she says of the organic products.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Delaware military expert to speak on early days of WWII
In conjunction with Fort Miles Museum’s Oil Still Bleeds: A Relic and Remembrances of the Battleship USS Arizona, Delaware’s Forgotten Heroes of Pearl Harbor, the public is invited to attend a talk by Brig. Gen. Kennard Wiggins at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center at the Lewes History Museum, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes.
delawaretoday.com
Complete This Checklist Before Showing Your Home in Delaware
Delaware experts explain how to identify and correct those little imperfections in your home before showing to prospective buyers. In getting a home ready to sell, the best tool is a magnifying glass—as in a fresh set of eyes that can detect the imperfections homeowners may no longer see.
msn.com
Former Delaware political candidate killed, 2 injured in Hartly-area crash
A former Delaware political candidate died and two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday in a two-car crash near Hartly, Delaware State Police said. Troopers were called to Brittney Lane and Halltown Road (Route 8) just after 5:15 p.m. for reports of the wreck. There, they found 67-year-old Catherine Samardza, the driver of a Toyota Corolla, and her passenger badly injured, and the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck slightly hurt.
WMDT.com
DSHS working on plans for high-capacity magazine buyback in Del.
DELAWARE – Plans are underway for high-capacity magazine buyback in the First State. In June of this year, Governor Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making it illegal to possess high-capacity magazines in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
WBOC
Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash
HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
Delaware police issue gold alert for missing 64-year-old man
TOWNSEND, DE – a Colt alert has been issued for a 64-year-old man out of...
DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
WBOC
Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits on Aug. 25 to All SNAP and Other Eligible Households
NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware Division of Social Services announced Wednesday that it will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware water utilities offer feedback on proposed PFAS contamination standards
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday it is designating two of common types of the so-called “forever chemicals” PFAS as hazardous substances. That opens the door for the federal government to track contamination and push polluters to pay cleanup costs for the chemicals. The move comes as Delaware...
WMDT.com
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
delawarepublic.org
Tent encampments and schools prepare for rising child homelessness as motel program ends
As more than 200 homeless Delaware families prepare for the end of a pandemic-era program that paid for them to live in motels, schools and homeless encampments are also readying for the shift. More than 200 families relying on the motel-based shelter program have less than two weeks to work...
Comments / 0