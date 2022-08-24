Experts are deeming Moab’s Aug. 20 flash flood as a “100-year” flood—but almost exactly one year ago, Moab dealt with another 100-year flood. The Aug. 20 flood was notable for more reasons: it marks the third time Mill Creek has flooded this year; it broke new records for water height and cubic feet per second that were just recently set during a flood on Aug. 11; and marks the only time the City of Moab has ever declared a state of emergency due to flood damage. City staff are reminding residents, and visitors, to stay vigilant: monsoon season isn’t over yet.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO