Moab cleans up after flood, prepares for future rain
GRAND COUNTY, Utah – Moab residents and city crews continued their clean-up efforts on Thursday, five days after a historic storm turned Main Street into a river of mud and debris. “We’re all exhausted,” Levi Jones, Moab’s public works director said. City work crews and volunteers...
Gallery: Scenes of rebuilding from the Aug. 20 flood
On Saturday, Aug. 20, Mill Creek flash flooded. Preliminary data from the Mill Creek water gage near the Scott M. Matheson Wetlands Preserve shows the water height peaked at 15.65 feet—nearly 12 feet higher than usual. On Sunday, Aug. 21, the city and Grand County declared a state of...
Future monsoon seasons expected to become more extreme
Experts are deeming Moab’s Aug. 20 flash flood as a “100-year” flood—but almost exactly one year ago, Moab dealt with another 100-year flood. The Aug. 20 flood was notable for more reasons: it marks the third time Mill Creek has flooded this year; it broke new records for water height and cubic feet per second that were just recently set during a flood on Aug. 11; and marks the only time the City of Moab has ever declared a state of emergency due to flood damage. City staff are reminding residents, and visitors, to stay vigilant: monsoon season isn’t over yet.
State of emergency issued as southern Utah flood damage assessed
Governor Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency because of flooding in southern Utah. The declaration, issued late Tuesday, covers the flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties.
