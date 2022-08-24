Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily Scarvie
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon
When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
streetroots.org
PPB and Fire Bureau have one of the most expensive pensions in the country
Nearly half of all property taxes paid by Portlanders go to an unusual — and costly — pension program for police and fire personnel. For those who pay property taxes in Portland, their tax bill has a line item reading "PORTLAND FIRE/POLICE PENSION." Let’s say, for example, the...
klcc.org
How a nearly $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott will help the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children
On Thursday, the nonprofit Friends of the Children announced it received a $44 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The organization pairs children as young as 4 who face obstacles such as poverty and other life challenges with paid mentors for at least 12 years. Friends of the Children started nearly 30 years ago in Portland and has since grown to 26 chapters nationwide.
WWEEK
A Pacific University Dean’s Past Life Growing Weed Is Coming Back to Haunt Her
In 2016, Jennifer Yruegas had a stellar résumé as a businesswoman and corporate lawyer. She’d worked in high-level legal positions at some of Oregon’s best-known brands: InFocus, Keen and Nike. A year later, Pacific University in Forest Grove hired her as its director of human resources...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northeastoregonnow.com
Beef Northwest Feeders Expands Footprint With Carlton Farms
Beef Northwest Feeders (Beef NW), a family-owned cattle operation headquartered in North Powder, has purchased family-owned Carlton Farms in Yamhill County. “We are delighted to add Carlton Farms to our portfolio of agricultural businesses,” said Julian Garcia, Beef NW’s CEO. “Their commitment to quality, customers, and employee focus unlocks exciting growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in local agriculture.”
opb.org
WeShine nonprofit opens its first micro-village in Portland
Your browser does not support the audio element. If you want to know about the nonprofit behind the city’s newest micro-village, you just need to look at the letters in its name. WeShine stands for Welcoming, Empowering, Safe Habitation Initiative with Neighborhood Engagement. People are starting to move into its Parkrose Community Village in Northeast Portland, where they’ll have their own sleeping pod and other basic necessities like toilets, showers and laundry facilities. Residents will also get help accessing services they need and developing financial literacy skills, which can help them to ultimately move from transitional to affordable housing.
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
kykn.com
Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone
What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Portland Mercury
It’s Been One Year Since Portland Moved to Stop Zenith’s Oil Operations—So Why Are They Still Operating?
One year ago, the city of Portland took an unprecedented step to stop operations at Zenith Energy by denying the oil transporter a permit required to continue running its Northwest Portland facility. The action, while celebrated by environmental activists who had been urging the city to shut down the facility for years, immediately triggered a lawsuit from Zenith.
Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data
PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
WWEEK
Pricy Permitting Has Postponed the Opening of Jewish Deli and Retailer Jacob & Sons
Sad news for those anticipating a new, top-quality Jewish deli in Portland: Jacob & Sons, Noah Jacob’s delicatessen and retail store, will not open as planned, WW has learned. Instead, catering and wholesale operations will proceed while the restaurant and market remain on hold, Jacob confirmed. Although many factors...
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants Developers to Convert Downtown Office Space to Apartments
WW has learned Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is crafting a city ordinance that would incentivize owners and developers of vacant office space downtown to convert those buildings to modestly priced apartments. A copy of the draft ordinance obtained by WW proposes that the city waive development fees if...
kptv.com
Friends of the Children - Portland gifted $7.7M from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is getting $7.7 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Portland chapter of Friends of the Children made the big announcement Thursday morning. The nonprofit says it’s the largest single gift the chapter has ever received. It’s part of a $44 million donation to the national network, which headquarters are in Portland.
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Scrambles To Cash In On Semi-Conducter Expansion Needs
The winds of change are blowing not only over Oregon but across the farmland surrounding Hillsboro, again. Despite just receiving thousands of acres of new industrial land, the City of Hillsboro is pursuing more expansion. This time everyone in Oregon is looking to serve up land and funds to Intel. The Herald recently covered the Intel expansions into Ohio and the new research facility they will be building here in Hillsboro. Local residents who thought the growth we have had in the past decade was incredible better strap in for the ride. Things are about to get much wilder!
travelportland.com
Seaside and Cannon Beach
With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
Comments / 0