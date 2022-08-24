Read full article on original website
Apply for Scholars Transforming through Research: Council on Undergraduate Research's Advocacy Program
Scholars Transforming Through Research (STR): Council on Undergraduate Research's Advocacy Program. This six-month program begins in October 2022 and ends in April 2023. It begins with a kick-off, in-person, professional development series in Alexandria, Virginia October 23-24, 2022. All other events will take place online. Applications for Georgia College &...
Fall 2022 Nursing Recruitment Fair
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, students are invited to attend the Nursing Recruitment Fair in Peabody Auditorium, next to Kilpatrick Hall. This event is a great opportunity to gather information on career opportunities and make initial contacts with potential employers. Over 20 organizations will be in attendance. You never have...
Flannery O'Connor: A Girl Who Knew Her Own Mind
On Thursday, September 1 at 7:00pm Eastern; Mary Carpenter, author of the recently released middle-grade book, "Flannery O'Connor: A Girl Who Knew Her Own Mind" will discuss the process of turning Flannery O'Connor's life into a book for 10-year-olds. Register HERE.
