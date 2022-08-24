ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray using setbacks as motivation

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkxMp_0hTz0kTF00

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray faced plenty of adversity during his sophomore season.

Since training camp last year, Murray dealt with ankle issues. It worsened during practice before Los Angeles’ Week 4 Monday night game against the Raiders. As a result, he spent five weeks on the injured reserve and some time on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

When on the field, Murray struggled with missed tackles, over-pursuing ball carriers, and struggling to shed blocks and work off contact. He ended up experiencing a new position as an edge defender late in the season when the team was limited with players at the spot, and that was a challenge.

Murray had ankle surgery in early April and opened training camp on the physically unable to prepare (PUP) list. On Monday, it marked him being cleared to come off and his first day of practice since undergoing the procedure.

Murray acknowledged that all of the time in the rehab room by himself while his teammates got work on the field was difficult. All of Murray’s setbacks this past year are fuel to make an impact in 2022.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Murray said. “Honestly, I truly do believe that everything that I’ve been through up to this point has been preparing me for this moment.”

The Chargers plan to ease him back into football shape, but Murray is confident that he will be ready to play for the season opener against the Raiders.

When he is ready to take the field in full capacity, Murray will start in base packages, while Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy will start in nickel packages.

“He’s a very versatile player. He’s physical, has size and speed. Just really brings a lot more depth to that inside linebacker room,” Staley said on what Murray adds to the team. “He’s been in the NFL for two years now, so he’s acquired some experiences.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Setbacks#American Football#Chargers Lb#Reserve
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davante Adams says he didn't join Raiders to 'be cute and hang out' with Derek Carr, adds 'I want that trophy'

When the Raiders surprised the NFL and acquired wide receiver Davante Adams, many wondered why, exactly, Adams wanted to leave the Packers to play in Las Vegas. Was it to be closer to his family, who is from California? Maybe living in fabulous Las Vegas was a goal for Adams as well. Or perhaps he simply wanted to be reunited with his college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dak Prescott reacts excitedly to Drew Lock's third interception vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was not playing in his team’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, because Dak already has his job sewn up. But for the Seahawks, there is a level of quarterback uncertainty not seen since before the team selected Russell Wilson with the 75th pick of the 2012 draft. Now that Wilson is in Denver after a blockbuster trade, Pete Carroll has to decide (and pretty quickly) between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens defeat Commanders in preseason finale: Everything we know

The Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 23 games by defeating the Washington Commanders 17-15 in the preseason finale Saturday. The Commanders started rookie quarterback Sam Howell, and he played the entire game. Howell looked as if he might lead Washington to a come-from-behind win late in the fourth quarter. After a touchdown pass to running back Reggie Bonnafon, Washington’s defense held, giving the Commanders one more chance.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy