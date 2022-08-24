Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Mr. Ray Dorsey Horton
Mr. Ray Dorsey Horton was born on November 27, 1953, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on August 19, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Burial will be at Cools Spring Church Cemetery.
WBBJ
Mr. Bobby Joe Pruitt, Sr.
Mr. Bobby Joe Pruitt, Sr. was born on March 27, 1950 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on August 16, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will at Tennessee State Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads on Monday, August 29, 2022.
WBBJ
Mr. Ulise Boyd
Mr. Ulise Boyd, 56, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Brownsville Community Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:00 A. M. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. There will be a visitation Sunday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Brownsville Community Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Betty Sue Blackmon Gilbert Jenkins
Betty Sue Blackmon Gilbert Jenkins, age 80, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and wife of Jerry Jenkins, departed this life suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at her home. Betty was born November 21, 1941 in Blevins, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Orby Temus Blackmon and Othell...
WBBJ
Michael Mills
Michael Mills joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in August 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Michael was born in Long Beach, California, but grew up in Lexington, TN. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. In his free time,...
WBBJ
Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women
JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
WBBJ
Music lovers gather at Hub City Brewing
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several international music lovers traveled to the Hub City on Thursday. Hub City Brewing welcomed at least 70 people from Sweden, who are big Carl Perkins fans. Several years ago, the Cadillac Band came to the Rockabilly Festival. Now that the festival is no more and...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman, 84, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church.
WBBJ
Baby & Kids Fest returns with fun!
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Baby & Kids Fest hosted its first event post-COVID this morning, and it was a big success. Families and expectant parents visited the Jackson fairgrounds for information and activities for the entire family to enjoy. Lynda Snider, Community Educator for the West Tennessee Women’s Center,...
WBBJ
Lane College holds annual Day of Giving for students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College started their annual Day of Giving on Friday. In today’s world, conducting services online are both convenient and a great way to share the need of students who would benefit from the donations. “Today is our I Am Lane Day of Giving. Today...
WBBJ
JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
WBBJ
Jackson Police investigating Friday pursuit that ended in wreck
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is investigating a pursuit that ended in a wreck in Jackson. Around 3 p.m., the Jackson Police Department was alerted by one of the Flock cameras of a stolen vehicle traveling in the city. According to the department, once they were notified, a sergeant...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Library to host event for authors
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting an event for authors in September. The library says its annual Local Author Event will allow authors to meet fellow authors, talk with readers and sell their books. The library says that they will only be able to host 26...
WBBJ
2022 Baby & Kids Fest to be held on Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Baby & Kids Fest is being held for the first time since COVID-19. The Baby & Kids Fest has been a fun and educational time for families and expecting parents for close to 30 years. Lynda Snider, the Community Educator for West Tennessee Women’s Center,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/25/22 – 08/26/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/26/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
THP releases details on fatal I-40 crash near Mile Marker 88
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released a preliminary report on Wednesday’s fatal crash on Interstate 40. The THP report says that a 2019 Ford Transit was traveling in the eastbound lane of the interstate when it crossed the median, leading to a collision with three other vehicles.
WBBJ
LIFELINE receives donation from local foundation
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has received a donation from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. LIFELINE says it was given a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control. LIFELINE officials say this will help them keep samples longer. “A blood sample is required to be retained on...
WBBJ
Movie night to be held at The AMP Saturday ahead of “The Wiz, Jr.” performances
JACKSON, Tenn. — A movie night will be held at The AMP this weekend to celebrate an upcoming performance in the Hub City. “The Wiz, Jr.” will hit the stage at The Ned from September 1-3. The stage production is inspired by the classic twist on “The Wizard...
WBBJ
Vets discuss signs, treatment options for canine incontinence
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s not uncommon for dogs to urinate inside their home, but some of them may be dealing with canine incontinence. Veterinarians Dr. Jody Lulich and Dr. Heather Davis spoke with us on National Dog Day about how you can help your furry friend. While some...
WBBJ
American Heart Association stresses importance of CPR
JACKSON, Tenn. — The American Heart Association is helping combat CPR health inequities for women. Dr. Marina Del Rios says women, especially in the Hispanic and Black demographic, are at a higher risk for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. She says this is due to a lack of access to training...
