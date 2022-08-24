ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Stabbing at North Lincoln Apartment

Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday August 23, 2022, at 5:28 p.m. at an apartment complex at North 1st Street and Belmont Avenue. Anthony Rouch, 18 years old of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

The 39-year-old victim has been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators continued to follow-up with the investigation and on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 12:19 p.m. Rouch was taken into custody in the area of North 1st Street and West Garber Avenue.

This investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or to make an anonymous report to call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

