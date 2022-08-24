Isaiahh Loudermilk was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers 156th overall in the 2021 draft out of Wisconsin. He was viewed by many as a project guy who would go undrafted and likely be the highest sought after undrafted free agent. The Steelers liked what they saw in his ability and did not want to leave it to chance. They traded back in the draft giving up a 4th round pick in order to get him.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO