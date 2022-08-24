Read full article on original website
Related
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Panthers QB Sam Darnold carted off after suffering gruesome ankle injury
Sam Darnold's season may be in jeopardy less than a week after losing the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback battle to Baker Mayfield. During the Panthers' preseason matchup on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills, Darnold appeared to suffer a severe left ankle injury. Bills rookie defensive tackle C.J. Brewer hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Is Isaiahh Loudermilk The Next Great Steeler?
Isaiahh Loudermilk was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers 156th overall in the 2021 draft out of Wisconsin. He was viewed by many as a project guy who would go undrafted and likely be the highest sought after undrafted free agent. The Steelers liked what they saw in his ability and did not want to leave it to chance. They traded back in the draft giving up a 4th round pick in order to get him.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on possible Cam Newton return: 'Cam would have to weigh in on that'
Two weeks out from the start of the 2022 regular season, the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback after backup Sam Darnold went down with an injury during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buffalo Bills. If the Panthers pursue a veteran QB to fill Darnold's spot, they may turn to a...
Yardbarker
QB Aaron Rodgers says Jordan Love is now a 'master' of the Green Bay Packers offense
Green Bay Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love has impressed many during training camp and preseason this month, including the team's 10-time Pro Bowl starter Aaron Rodgers. "I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said of Love, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just the little...
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Former Green Bay Packers WR Equanimous St. Brown: 'Aaron Rodgers made mistakes, too’
Equanimeous St. Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was one of three wide receivers taken in that years’ draft. J’Mon Moore was taken in the fourth round; Marquez Valdes-Scantling was taken in the fifth. During his four years in Green Bay Equanimeous St. Brown never found his place as a full time starter.
NBC Sports
Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game
With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
Yardbarker
Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?
Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
Yardbarker
Ex-Chiefs teammate Mitchell Schwartz: Patrick Mahomes is NFL's best player
"I still have Pat No. 1 because the quarterback is the quarterback, and I think Pat is still the best out there," said the former Chief. Rounding out Schwartz's top five are DT Aaron Donald (Rams), OT Trent Williams (49ers), guard Zach Martin (Cowboys) and QB Aaron Rodgers (Packers). He put Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sixth.
Yardbarker
Why Rams coach Sean McVay must give RB Cam Akers the rock
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently told The Athletic that he has two starting running backs, third-year player Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, now in his fourth season. However, it is clear Akers is worthy of RB1 status, despite an ineffective return from a torn right Achilles injury late last season.
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers
It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR
Following a preseason opener where he got an extended look alongside backups, Butler was absent from practice before later landing on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. That transaction meant Butler wouldn’t be eligible to play for the Patriots during the 2022 campaign, although his two-year contract left the door open for a return in 2023. Instead, the two sides decided to move on, meaning the cornerback can now join another team and potentially play this upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs
The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mason Rudolph reportedly attracting some trade interest 'around the league'
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph sounded like somebody who knew his days with the organization were numbered now that he's been leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie Kenny Pickett. "(A trade) may be so, but I can’t control it. I don’t try...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Declares Kenny Pickett A Starter
It’s set in stone that Mitchell Trubisky will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After all, he has the most experience among their options. Likewise, the Steelers would like to get favorable returns from the two-year contract they gave him. However, he...
Yardbarker
Giants linked with Daniel Jones replacement in latest ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft
It's understandable that the New York Giants continue to be linked with potential replacements for quarterback Daniel Jones even before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was only hired this past winter and, thus, had nothing to do with the club spending a first-round pick on Jones during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones hasn't done himself a plethora of favors over the years, as he has struggled to remain healthy and also accumulated 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles in only 38 career games.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook
After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
NBA・
Comments / 0