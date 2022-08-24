ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
#American Football#Raiders Facilities
Yardbarker

Is Isaiahh Loudermilk The Next Great Steeler?

Isaiahh Loudermilk was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers 156th overall in the 2021 draft out of Wisconsin. He was viewed by many as a project guy who would go undrafted and likely be the highest sought after undrafted free agent. The Steelers liked what they saw in his ability and did not want to leave it to chance. They traded back in the draft giving up a 4th round pick in order to get him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Green Bay Packers WR Equanimous St. Brown: 'Aaron Rodgers made mistakes, too'

Equanimeous St. Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was one of three wide receivers taken in that years’ draft. J’Mon Moore was taken in the fourth round; Marquez Valdes-Scantling was taken in the fifth. During his four years in Green Bay Equanimeous St. Brown never found his place as a full time starter.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game

With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
Yardbarker

Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?

Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Chiefs teammate Mitchell Schwartz: Patrick Mahomes is NFL's best player

"I still have Pat No. 1 because the quarterback is the quarterback, and I think Pat is still the best out there," said the former Chief. Rounding out Schwartz's top five are DT Aaron Donald (Rams), OT Trent Williams (49ers), guard Zach Martin (Cowboys) and QB Aaron Rodgers (Packers). He put Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Why Rams coach Sean McVay must give RB Cam Akers the rock

Rams head coach Sean McVay recently told The Athletic that he has two starting running backs, third-year player Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, now in his fourth season. However, it is clear Akers is worthy of RB1 status, despite an ineffective return from a torn right Achilles injury late last season.
Yardbarker

David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers

It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR

Following a preseason opener where he got an extended look alongside backups, Butler was absent from practice before later landing on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. That transaction meant Butler wouldn’t be eligible to play for the Patriots during the 2022 campaign, although his two-year contract left the door open for a return in 2023. Instead, the two sides decided to move on, meaning the cornerback can now join another team and potentially play this upcoming season.
Yardbarker

Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Declares Kenny Pickett A Starter

It’s set in stone that Mitchell Trubisky will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After all, he has the most experience among their options. Likewise, the Steelers would like to get favorable returns from the two-year contract they gave him. However, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants linked with Daniel Jones replacement in latest ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft

It's understandable that the New York Giants continue to be linked with potential replacements for quarterback Daniel Jones even before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was only hired this past winter and, thus, had nothing to do with the club spending a first-round pick on Jones during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones hasn't done himself a plethora of favors over the years, as he has struggled to remain healthy and also accumulated 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles in only 38 career games.
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook

After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
