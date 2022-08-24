ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville Herald

It’s fair to say Crawford County Commissioner Weiderspahn had an award-winning birthday

Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn can’t walk more than five feet at the Crawford County Fair without hearing “how’s it going Francis?”. He can’t go 10 feet without someone stopping him for a quick chat, and usually a crowd will form. Weiderspahn is now seeing his fame extend beyond the limits of the fairground, and even beyond the county limits.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

UPMC Hamot offers career opportunities free-of-charge

A local hospital is teaming up with an Erie Community College to offer medical opportunities to employees free of charge. A program that is being offered by UPMC Hamot will train students to take on the job as a surgical technician and jumpstart their new career. UPMC Hamot’s surgical technologist school is offering a 20-month […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Gannon University President Keith Taylor to Step Down

Gannon University president Keith Taylor is stepping down. He made the announcement during a community meeting Friday. President Taylor is Gannon's seventh president. The university said the search for his successor is being initiated. In the meantime, Taylor will lead the Golden Knights until June 30, 2023.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront

While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school

The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
ERIE, PA
outdoorsfirst.com

Hoyer Takes The Win in Dunkirk – NWT Championship

Pro John Hoyer wins the 2022 National Walleye Tour Championship in Dunkirk, NY on Lake Erie. Pro Duane Helm wins the National Walleye Tour 2022 AOY. Pro John Hoyer (3-day total, 102.33lbs) & Co-angler Collin Martin (3-day total, 94.91) NWT Championship 2022, Dunkirk, NY Lake Erie. Ranger Pro John Hoyer...
DUNKIRK, NY
yourdailylocal.com

WATCH LIVE: Oil City at Warren Football

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Oil City travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 season-opening clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
WARREN, PA
YourErie

USS Halyburton could be finding a new home port in Erie

A retired Navy admiral is spearheading an effort to bring his former Navy frigate to the shores of Erie. He said it will be a great addition to our already rich maritime history. The USS Halyburton could be docked in Erie by 2024, but there are still steps the Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard has to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud

CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
CLYMER, NY
YourErie

What to know before attending Tall Ships Erie

As ships begin to arrive for the four-day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships event. Safety guidelines are being put in place both on the festival grounds and on the water for boaters, along with information on how to get to the event. Tall Ships Erie is only a few hours […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
MAYVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two injured in small plane crash in Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Mayville on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police and fire responded to a small glider plane that had crashed in trees off of North Erie Street in Mayville. Initial investigation shows that the man piloting […]
MAYVILLE, NY
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Two Hurt During Amish Buggy-Vehicle Crash In Sherman

SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were hurt during an Amish buggy-vehicle crash in the Village of Sherman. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Osborn Street. Following an investigation into the accident, deputies believe that 30-year-old Naresh Kumar...
SHERMAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Mighty Fine Donuts to Temporarily Shut Down

There are just a few more days left for donut lovers to pick up some sweet treats from one of Erie's favorite morning spots. For the second time this year, Mighty Fine Donuts will temporarily shut down for two weeks starting Monday. The owner and main donut maker is having...
ERIE, PA

