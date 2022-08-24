Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
It’s fair to say Crawford County Commissioner Weiderspahn had an award-winning birthday
Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn can’t walk more than five feet at the Crawford County Fair without hearing “how’s it going Francis?”. He can’t go 10 feet without someone stopping him for a quick chat, and usually a crowd will form. Weiderspahn is now seeing his fame extend beyond the limits of the fairground, and even beyond the county limits.
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Move to Medium Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, now joining Crawford County, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a...
UPMC Hamot offers career opportunities free-of-charge
A local hospital is teaming up with an Erie Community College to offer medical opportunities to employees free of charge. A program that is being offered by UPMC Hamot will train students to take on the job as a surgical technician and jumpstart their new career. UPMC Hamot’s surgical technologist school is offering a 20-month […]
erienewsnow.com
Gannon University President Keith Taylor to Step Down
Gannon University president Keith Taylor is stepping down. He made the announcement during a community meeting Friday. President Taylor is Gannon's seventh president. The university said the search for his successor is being initiated. In the meantime, Taylor will lead the Golden Knights until June 30, 2023.
WNY County Has Highest COVID-19 Rates In New York
One Western New York County is leading the entire state in COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from the New York State Department Of Health, Chautauqua County had a positive rate of 18.6% over the past seven days. That rate was the highest among all the counties in New York State.
New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront
While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school
The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
outdoorsfirst.com
Hoyer Takes The Win in Dunkirk – NWT Championship
Pro John Hoyer wins the 2022 National Walleye Tour Championship in Dunkirk, NY on Lake Erie. Pro Duane Helm wins the National Walleye Tour 2022 AOY. Pro John Hoyer (3-day total, 102.33lbs) & Co-angler Collin Martin (3-day total, 94.91) NWT Championship 2022, Dunkirk, NY Lake Erie. Ranger Pro John Hoyer...
yourdailylocal.com
WATCH LIVE: Oil City at Warren Football
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Oil City travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 season-opening clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
USS Halyburton could be finding a new home port in Erie
A retired Navy admiral is spearheading an effort to bring his former Navy frigate to the shores of Erie. He said it will be a great addition to our already rich maritime history. The USS Halyburton could be docked in Erie by 2024, but there are still steps the Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard has to […]
Photos: Parade of Sail returns to Presque Isle Bay
Did you miss the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25? Here are some photos from the Tall Ships Erie Festival parade.
erienewsnow.com
Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud
CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
Erie County Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 cases
The Erie County Department of Health has provided the latest public health update concerning COVID-19. From Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, there were 437 cases reported with an average of 62.4 cases. The new case numbers only reflect the reported cases and are not a definite indicator or actual number of cases in Erie County. […]
What to know before attending Tall Ships Erie
As ships begin to arrive for the four-day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships event. Safety guidelines are being put in place both on the festival grounds and on the water for boaters, along with information on how to get to the event. Tall Ships Erie is only a few hours […]
erienewsnow.com
Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
Two injured in small plane crash in Mayville
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Mayville on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police and fire responded to a small glider plane that had crashed in trees off of North Erie Street in Mayville. Initial investigation shows that the man piloting […]
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Hurt During Amish Buggy-Vehicle Crash In Sherman
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were hurt during an Amish buggy-vehicle crash in the Village of Sherman. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Osborn Street. Following an investigation into the accident, deputies believe that 30-year-old Naresh Kumar...
erienewsnow.com
Mighty Fine Donuts to Temporarily Shut Down
There are just a few more days left for donut lovers to pick up some sweet treats from one of Erie's favorite morning spots. For the second time this year, Mighty Fine Donuts will temporarily shut down for two weeks starting Monday. The owner and main donut maker is having...
