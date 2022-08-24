ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wkms.org

Beshear: Eastern Kentucky moving toward stabilization after floods

Gov. Andy Beshear provided updates on the ongoing recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky – as well as economic and public health updates for the whole state – during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update. The death toll from the flooding in eastern Kentucky remains at 39 with two people...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy