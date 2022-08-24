ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Report One COVID-19 Related Death

Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District received notification of one COVID-19-related death. The patient was a male in his 70's. No comorbidities reported. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick

● Stay home when you are sick

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible

