Columbia contemporary art venue if ART Gallery sold to local artist, 701 CCA director

The Post and Courier
Columbia's Spotted Salamander Cafe opening location on Main Street
You'll soon be able to grab the dangerously delicious Spotted Salamander deviled eggs on Main Street. Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, a well-known lunch spot that features southern classics with a twist, will open a second location on Columbia's Main Street in the space that once occupied Drip Coffee, owner Jessica Shillato confirmed.
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 29 through Aug. 4
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 29 through Aug. 4. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 389 Woodlake Drive – $800,000. Aiken...
The Post and Courier
Columbia high school increases police presence after another threat to area classrooms
COLUMBIA — Dreher High School students saw more police officers than usual on their campus Aug. 26 after someone threatened a shooting at the school, making it the third threat of violence to a campus in the area since the academic year began. A comment on a YouTube live...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
The Post and Courier
Richland Two backtracks on threat of not feeding students with meal debt
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members are considering new ideas after getting an earful from Columbia-area parents over rules when students owe more than $10 for school breakfasts and lunches. The board and superintendent of the 28,000-student school district brainstormed solutions in a special meeting Aug....
Aiken County public schools following DHEC COVID guidelines this school year
With the start of school, the Aiken County Public School District has announced its COVID guidelines for the 2022-23 school year. Monica Mazzell, the supervisor of nursing services for the school district, said the district is currently not doing any contact tracing or quarantining, which is consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The Post and Courier
17-year-old dies after collapsing at Fort Jackson during Army training
COLUMBIA — A 17-year-old Pennsylvania National Guard Soldier has died a week after she collapsed during physical training at Fort Jackson. Alyssa Cahoon was transported by Army emergency medical services Aug. 20 to an off-site hospital after she collapsed during physical training at the military base, according to information from Fort Jackson officials.
Richard Johnson Jr. retires after 45 years on Aiken Municipal Election Commission
The city of Aiken will be looking for a chairman of its election commission for the first time since 1979. Aiken Municipal Election Commission Chairman Richard Johnson Jr. who has chaired the commission since then recently sent a letter to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh asking not to be considered for reappointment to another six-year term on the commission after the end of his current term.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Threatening voters is a felony. Threatening election workers should be too.
Richland County’s elections office has been a mess since local legislators combined it with the voter registration commission and replaced the veteran director with a new one who wasn’t up to the job. There has followed in the decade since a string of competent and incompetent directors, all of whom either flamed out or fled after coming to understand the nature of either the board that oversees the office, the state legislators who select the board or both.
The Post and Courier
Injury to Gamecocks' punter leaves special teams with questions for opener
COLUMBIA — They knew they’d be filling one spot this season, so they recruited to replace. When another spot yawned open in preseason camp due to a busted foot, they had to improvise, putting South Carolina’s special teams in an unfamiliar position. “Just because we may have...
The Post and Courier
5 Gamecock freshmen who should see the field after strong preseason camps
COLUMBIA — Some will have to play. That’s the nature of the game. Freshmen come to college football and none of them expect to redshirt, but most of them do. It’s an easy way for the coaches to say, “You need to get bigger, stronger and conditioned before you can get on the field, and let’s face it, we have guys ahead of you,” and still preserve eligibility.
