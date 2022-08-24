(August 26, 2022) —The Haddam Garden Club is about so much more than gardening. With 35 to 40 members, it’s big enough to introduce you to lots of interesting people, but small enough to encourage making real new friends. At its meetings, held on the second Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Community Center, the club discusses its many civic projects—we maintain all the gardens you see around town, including those at the library, the transfer station, the town greens, Town Office Building, and more–but there’s always plenty of time for camaraderie and laughter (and delicious lunches).

