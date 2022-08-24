ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingworth, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

Fun, Friends and Community: Join the Haddam Garden Club!

(August 26, 2022) —The Haddam Garden Club is about so much more than gardening. With 35 to 40 members, it’s big enough to introduce you to lots of interesting people, but small enough to encourage making real new friends. At its meetings, held on the second Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Community Center, the club discusses its many civic projects—we maintain all the gardens you see around town, including those at the library, the transfer station, the town greens, Town Office Building, and more–but there’s always plenty of time for camaraderie and laughter (and delicious lunches).
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Killingworth Town Meetings August 29 – September 2, 2022

For links to the Virtual Town meetings contact: The town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. Monday, August 29. Killingworth Charter Revision Commission meeting 7:00 p.m. (remote). Thursday, September 1. Killingworth Historic Review Committee meeting 11:00 a.m. (remote).
KILLINGWORTH, CT
hk-now.com

Country Crafts Fair at The Saybrook at Haddam, September 17th

(August 25, 2022) — The Saybrook at Haddam will host a Country Fair and Crafts Show on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free. The Fair will feature food for purchase, live music from Java Groove and Sheep Chip Bingo (similar to a cow plop). Tickets will be sold and the prize money will be split 50-50. All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

A Lover of Haddam Meadows and the Woods

(August 25, 2022) —Each Spring and Fall, volunteers from our communities gather at Haddam Meadows State Park to remove invasive plants and trash. Their goal: to preserve the Meadows and keep it looking beautiful. Led by Haddam resident Cheryl Czuba, the event is a work of passion and dedication. The work has been ongoing since 2013. With another Fall Cleanup fast approaching HK-News wanted to know more about this generous effort by the volunteers. We hope you will be inspired to join in the effort!
HADDAM, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy