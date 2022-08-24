ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City Leaders Officially Introduce New Park Ranger Program

Salt Lake City, Utah
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY – Uniformed park rangers are now serving visitors to Salt Lake City’s parks and public spaces as part of a significant new program designed to bolster the experience of visitors to the City’s beautiful outdoor public spaces.

“Park rangers are iconic additions to parks the world over and I’ve felt for a long time that Salt Lake City’s remarkable open spaces deserve such a program. I’m proud to welcome our very own team of individuals whose love for our outdoor areas is contagious,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “It’s a thrill to see this project, which I’ve dreamed of for years, come to fruition.”

Mayor Mendenhall joined Council Chair Dan Dugan in officially introducing the new rangers to the public at the International Peace Gardens on Wednesday.

The Park Rangers mission is to ensure the City’s parks, trails and natural areas are welcoming, safe and positive places through education, presence and friendly interactions with park visitors.

The rangers will be based out of four hubs located in Fairmont Park, Liberty Park, Jordan Park, and Pioneer Park. Rangers will have offices in these parks, however they will be present in many of the parks throughout the city. Later this year, Rangers will be assigned to the City’s Foothills Trail system.

When fully staffed, the program will have 18 rangers, a supervisor, a manager, and an office facilitator. The program has been funded through the City’s general fund.

The Park Rangers will have a close relationship with the Salt Lake City Police Department and social service organizations. They have been trained on how to evaluate potential issues in parks and involve the police or social service organizations when necessary. The Rangers are not law enforcement officers and will not enforce city laws or ordinances, but will promote voluntary compliance through programming and education.

“The Public Lands Department is excited to launch this innovative program in our parks. As Salt Lake City grows and becomes more diverse, we need to have diverse responses to community needs. We believe Park Rangers can make a significant difference in the community by building relationships with the community, educating park users, and connecting people to amenities they may not have been aware of,” said Public Lands Department Director Kristin Riker.

Watch more about Salt Lake City’s Park Ranger program here.

Erin Mendenhall
