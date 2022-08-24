A statistical mechanics model for determining the length distribution of actin filaments under cellular tensional homeostasis

Read full article on original website
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
Molecular mechanisms underlying iron and phosphorus co-limitation responses in the nitrogen-fixing cyanobacterium Crocosphaera
In the nitrogen-limited subtropical gyres, diazotrophic cyanobacteria, including Crocosphaera, provide an essential ecosystem service by converting dinitrogen (N2) gas into ammonia to support primary production in these oligotrophic regimes. Natural gradients of phosphorus (P) and iron (Fe) availability in the low-latitude oceans constrain the biogeography and activity of diazotrophs with important implications for marine biogeochemical cycling. Much remains unknown regarding Crocosphaera's physiological and molecular responses to multiple nutrient limitations. We cultured C. watsonii under Fe, P, and Fe/P (co)-limiting scenarios to link cellular physiology with diel gene expression and observed unique physiological and transcriptional profiles for each treatment. Counterintuitively, reduced growth and N2 fixation resource use efficiencies (RUEs) for Fe or P under P limitation were alleviated under Fe/P co-limitation. Differential gene expression analyses show that Fe/P co-limited cells employ the same responses as single-nutrient limited cells that reduce cellular nutrient requirements and increase responsiveness to environmental change including smaller cell size, protein turnover (Fe-limited), and upregulation of environmental sense-and-respond systems (P-limited). Combined, these mechanisms enhance growth and RUEs in Fe/P co-limited cells. These findings are important to our understanding of nutrient controls on N2 fixation and the implications for primary productivity and microbial dynamics in a changing ocean.
Strong and Localized Luminescence from Interface Bubbles Between Stacked hBN Multilayers
Extraordinary optoelectronic properties of van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures can be tuned via strain caused by mechanical deformation. Here, we demonstrate strong and localized luminescence in the ultraviolet region from interface bubbles between stacked multilayers of hexagonal boron nitride (hBN). Compared to bubbles in stacked monolayers, bubbles formed by stacking vdW multilayers show distinct mechanical behavior. We use this behavior to elucidate radius- and thickness-dependent bubble geometry and the resulting strain across the bubble, from which we establish the thickness-dependent bending rigidity of hBN multilayers. We then utilize the polymeric material confined within the bubbles to modify the bubble geometry under electron beam irradiation, resulting in strong luminescence and formation of optical standing waves. Our results open a route to design and modulate microscopic-scale optical cavities via strain engineering in vdW materials, which we suggest will be relevant to both fundamental mechanical studies and optoelectronic applications.
Sprod for de-noising spatially resolved transcriptomics data based on position and image information
Spatially resolved transcriptomics (SRT) provide gene expression close to, or even superior to, single-cell resolution while retaining the physical locations of sequencing and often also providing matched pathology images. However, SRT expression data suffer from high noise levels, due to the shallow coverage in each sequencing unit and the extra experimental steps required to preserve the locations of sequencing. Fortunately, such noise can be removed by leveraging information from the physical locations of sequencing, and the tissue organization reflected in corresponding pathology images. In this work, we developed Sprod, based on latent graph learning of matched location and imaging data, to impute accurate SRT gene expression. We validated Sprod comprehensively and demonstrated its advantages over previous methods for removing drop-outs in single-cell RNA-sequencing data. We showed that, after imputation by Sprod, differential expression analyses, pathway enrichment and cell-to-cell interaction inferences are more accurate. Overall, we envision de-noising by Sprod to become a key first step towards empowering SRT technologies for biomedical discoveries.
Determining small-molecule permeation through lipid membranes
The passive permeability of cell membranes is of key importance in biology, biomedical research and biotechnology as it determines the extent to which various molecules such as drugs, products of metabolism, and toxins can enter or leave the cell unaided by dedicated transport proteins. The quantification of passive solute permeation is possible with radio-isotope distribution experiments, spectroscopic measurements and molecular dynamics simulations. This protocol describes stopped-flow fluorimetry measurements performed on lipid vesicles and living yeast cells to estimate the osmotic permeability of water and solutes across (bio)membranes. Encapsulation of the fluorescent dye calcein into lipid vesicles allows monitoring of volume changes upon osmotic shifts of the medium via (de)quenching of the fluorophore, which we interpret using a well-defined physical model that takes the dynamics of the vesicles into account to calculate the permeability coefficients of solutes. We also present analogous procedures to probe weak acid and base permeability in vesicles and cells by using the read-out of encapsulated or expressed pH-sensitive probes. We describe the preparation of synthetic vesicles of varying lipid composition and determination of vesicle size distribution by dynamic light scattering. Data on membrane permeation are obtained using either conventional or stopped-flow kinetic fluorescence measurements on instruments available in most research institutes and are analyzed with a suite of user-friendly MATLAB scripts (https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.6511116). Collectively, these procedures provide a comprehensive toolbox for determining membrane permeability coefficients in a variety of experimental systems, and typically take 2"“3 d.
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
Systemic IL-27 administration prevents abscess formation and osteolysis via local neutrophil recruitment and activation
Interleukin-27 is a pleiotropic cytokine whose functions during bacterial infections remain controversial, and its role in patients with S. aureus osteomyelitis is unknown. To address this knowledge gap, we completed a clinical study and observed elevated serum IL-27 levels (20-fold higher, P"‰<"‰0.05) in patients compared with healthy controls. Remarkably, IL-27 serum levels were 60-fold higher in patients immediately following septic death than in uninfected patients (P"‰<"‰0.05), suggesting a pathogenic role of IL-27. To test this hypothesis, we evaluated S. aureus osteomyelitis in WT and IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice with and without exogenous IL-27 induction by intramuscular injection of rAAV-IL-27p28 or rAAV-GFP, respectively. We found that IL-27 was induced at the surgical site within 1"‰day of S. aureus infection of bone and was expressed by M0, M1 and M2 macrophages and osteoblasts but not by osteoclasts. Unexpectedly, exogenous IL-27p28 (~2"‰ngÂ·mLâˆ’1 in serum) delivery ameliorated soft tissue abscesses and peri-implant bone loss during infection, accompanied by enhanced local IL-27 expression, significant accumulation of RORÎ³t+ neutrophils at the infection site, a decrease in RANK+ cells, and compromised osteoclast formation. These effects were not observed in IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice compared with WT mice, suggesting that IL-27 is dispensable for immunity but mediates redundant immune and bone cell functions during infection. In vitro studies and bulk RNA-seq of infected tibiae showed that IL-27 increased nos1, nos2, il17a, il17f, and rorc expression but did not directly stimulate chemotaxis. Collectively, these results identify a novel phenomenon of IL-27 expression by osteoblasts immediately following S. aureus infection of bone and suggest a protective role of systemic IL-27 in osteomyelitis.
Pharmacists' knowledge of automated blood pressure devices
Pharmacists need to consider the accuracy of automated blood pressure (BP) devices. However, Picone et al. reported that pharmacists had low awareness regarding the accuracy of automated BP devices. We agreed their suggestion that education of pharmacists and advocacy for policies are required to ensure that pharmacists sell only validated BP devices as they are primary providers of BP devices.
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
Paving the way to improve therapy for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Long-acting IFNÎ± induces durable molecular responses in myeloproliferative neoplasms. Emerging studies, including Saleiro et al. recently published in Nature Communications, have identified promising candidates that may synergise with IFNÎ± by targeting stem cell function or feedback loops that mediate treatment resistance. Clinical management in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms.
Cellulose synthase complexes"“microtubules interaction hinders mechano-response
Plant microtubules align along directions of anisotropic mechanical stress. Live cell imaging of epidermal pavement cells reveals that cellulose synthase complexes (CSCs) are present in regions of anisotropic mechanical stress in patterns similar to those of microtubules. The coupling of microtubules and CSCs hampers the response of microtubules to mechanical stresses.
Dimensionally thermally stable biomass-based polyimides for flexible electronic applications
Biomass-based polymers featuring high thermal stability and low water absorption play a vital role in contributing to the environmental sustainability of flexible electronics. In this research, we developed a series of polyimides derived from (3"‰R,6"‰S)-hexahydrofuro[3,2-b]furan-3,6-diyl bis(1,3-dioxo-1,3-dihydroisobenzofuran-5-carboxylate) (ISBESA), which can be synthesized from isosorbide bioresources. This study systematically analyzed the effect of ester or amide linkage presence and orientation on the performance of polyimides (PIs). The PI chain configuration and morphology were investigated via experimental results such as d-spacing or film density and theoretical calculations. After introducing the stiff ester linkage, PI-1 with a high chain coplanarity and stacking state exhibits a low water absorption of 0.34 and possesses outstanding thermal/mechanical stability, with a Tg higher than 300 Â°C, a CTE of 27.8 ppm K"“1, and a Young's modulus of 4.4"‰GPa, which is superior to those of most reported biopolymers and even KaptonÂ® engineering plastics. In addition, PI-1 exhibits low dielectric properties, with a Dk of 2.84 and a Df of 0.004, due to the low chain polarity and dipole moment. We further demonstrate a flexible transistor based on PI-1 that shows electrical performance comparable to those of traditional silicon-based devices, even after thermal treatment at 150 Â°C or 1000 bending cycles.
Neutrophil extracellular traps-triggered impaired autophagic flux via METTL3 underlies sepsis-associated acute lung injury
Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) assist pathogen clearance, while excessive NETs formation is associated with exacerbated inflammatory responses and tissue injury in acute lung injury (ALI)/acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Autophagy is generally considered to be a protective process, but autophagy dysfunction is harmful. Whether and how NETs affect autophagic flux during sepsis-induced ALI are currently unknown. Here, we confirmed that the level of NETs was increased in ARDS patients and mice models, which led to impairment of autophagic flux and deterioration of the disease. Mechanistically, NETs activated METTL3 mediated m6A methylation of Sirt1 mRNA in alveolar epithelial cells, resulting in abnormal autophagy. These findings provide new insights into how NETs contribute to the development of sepsis-associated ALI/ARDS.
Quenching the bandgap of two-dimensional semiconductors with a perpendicular electric field
Perpendicular electric fields can tune the electronic band structure of atomically thin semiconductors. In bilayer graphene, which is an intrinsic zero-gap semiconductor, a perpendicular electric field opens a finite bandgap. So far, however, the same principle could not be applied to control the properties of a broader class of 2D materials because the required electric fields are beyond reach in current devices. To overcome this limitation, we design double ionic gated transistors that enable the application of large electric fields of up to 3"‰V"‰nmâˆ’1. Using such devices, we continuously suppress the bandgap of few-layer semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides (that is, bilayer to heptalayer WSe2) from 1.6"‰V to zero. Our results illustrate an excellent level of control of the band structure of 2D semiconductors.
Integrated biosensor platform based on graphene transistor arrays for real-time high-accuracy ion sensing
Two-dimensional materials such as graphene have shown great promise as biosensors, but suffer from large device-to-device variation due to non-uniform material synthesis and device fabrication technologies. Here, we develop a robust bioelectronic sensing platform Â composed ofÂ more than 200 integrated sensing units, custom-built high-speed readout electronics, and machine learning inference that overcomes these challenges to achieve rapid, portable, and reliable measurements. The platform demonstrates reconfigurable multi-ion electrolyte sensing capability and provides highly sensitive, reversible, and real-time response for potassium, sodium, and calcium ions in complex solutions despite variations in device performance. A calibration method leveraging the sensor redundancy and device-to-device variation is also proposed, while a machine learning model trained with multi-dimensional information collected through the multiplexed sensor array is used to enhance the sensing system's functionality and accuracy in ion classification.
A new insight for stem cell therapy: apoptotic stem cells as a key player
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 299 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, two studies on therapeutic effects of stem cell therapy were published in Signal Transduction and Target Therapy1 and Nature Communications.2 These studies have shed the light on a unique aspect of stem cell therapy which involves a previously unrecognized key player, namely apoptotic cells. These two publications have elucidated how the apoptotic cells exert immunomodulatory effects in stem cell therapy in several animal models.
Ultra-strong spin"“orbit coupling and topological moirÃ© engineering in twisted ZrS bilayers
We predict that twisted bilayers of 1T-ZrS2 realize a novel and tunable platform to engineer two-dimensional topological quantum phases dominated by strong spin-orbit interactions. At small twist angles, ZrS2 heterostructures give rise to an emergent and twist-controlled moirÃ© Kagome lattice, combining geometric frustration and strong spin-orbit coupling to give rise to a moirÃ© quantum spin Hall insulator with highly controllable and nearly-dispersionless bands. We devise a generic pseudo-spin theory for group-IV transition metal dichalcogenides that relies on the two-component character of the valence band maximum of the 1T structure at Î“, and study the emergence of a robust quantum anomalous Hall phase as well as possible fractional Chern insulating states from strong Coulomb repulsion at fractional fillings of the topological moirÃ© Kagome bands. Our results establish group-IV transition metal dichalcogenide bilayers as a novel moirÃ© platform to realize strongly-correlated topological phases in a twist-tunable setting.
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Equivariant graph neural networks for fast electron density estimation of molecules, liquids, and solids
Electron density \(\rho (\overrightarrow{{{{\bf{r}}}}})\) is the fundamental variable in the calculation of ground state energy with density functional theory (DFT). Beyond total energy, features and changes in \(\rho (\overrightarrow{{{{\bf{r}}}}})\) distributions are often used to capture critical physicochemical phenomena in functional materials. We present a machine learning framework for the prediction of \(\rho (\overrightarrow{{{{\bf{r}}}}})\). The model is based on equivariant graph neural networks and the electron density is predicted at special query point vertices that are part of the message-passing graph, but only receive messages. The model is tested across multiple datasets of molecules (QM9), liquid ethylene carbonate electrolyte (EC) and LixNiyMnzCo(1-y-z)O2 lithium ion battery cathodes (NMC). For QM9 molecules, the accuracy of the proposed model exceeds typical variability in \(\rho (\overrightarrow{{{{\bf{r}}}}})\) obtained from DFT done with different exchange-correlation functionals. The accuracy on all three datasets is beyond state of the art and the computation time is orders of magnitude faster than DFT.
