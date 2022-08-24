MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. – Southern Grace Distillery’s operations are in one of the most unique spots in the entire country — a prison that originally opened in 1929 in Cabarrus County. The location is perfect not just for the space and the history behind it, but for the natural fluctuation in temperature. The prison has little insulation and no A/C or heat allowing the flavors in the oak barrels to mature. Another unique way they are distilling bourbon is through music. They play loud music from a playlist of more than 700 songs for 5-6 hours a day. The soundwaves also help bring out the flavors of the bourbon. Their method and experimentation during the distilling process is working. Their bourbon is award-winning. Conviction Straight Whiskey Bourbon was awarded ‘Best Bourbon in America Under Four Years Old’.

