Township Of Taylorsville, NC

focusnewspaper.com

Tickets Available For Farm To Fork Annual Fundraiser, 9/10

Hickory – Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) announce their partnership to host the 6th Annual Farm to Fork fundraiser. As stated by Linda Wade, GHCCM Director of Development, “This year we are thrilled to announce that the event will return to in-person. Thus, the theme for this year is Farm to Fork, Returning to Our Roots”.
HICKORY, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Fall Carnival in Gastonia Oct 22

The City of Gastonia is presenting a Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at CaroMont Health Park, 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The Bright Spot: Southern Grace Distillery

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. – Southern Grace Distillery’s operations are in one of the most unique spots in the entire country — a prison that originally opened in 1929 in Cabarrus County. The location is perfect not just for the space and the history behind it, but for the natural fluctuation in temperature. The prison has little insulation and no A/C or heat allowing the flavors in the oak barrels to mature. Another unique way they are distilling bourbon is through music. They play loud music from a playlist of more than 700 songs for 5-6 hours a day. The soundwaves also help bring out the flavors of the bourbon. Their method and experimentation during the distilling process is working. Their bourbon is award-winning. Conviction Straight Whiskey Bourbon was awarded ‘Best Bourbon in America Under Four Years Old’.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Wilkesboro preparing for FaithFest 2022 this Saturday

WILKESBORO, N.C. — The setup is underway on the campus of Wilkes Community College for FaithFest 2022, which will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27. “We’ve been praying and working on this for about a year now," said Craig Church, the founder and director of FaithFest. Doors will...
WILKESBORO, NC
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year

According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Seafood chain announces opening date in Birkdale; more coming to Charlotte

HUNTERSVILLE – Brown Bag Seafood Co. will serve its first North Carolina guests next week when doors open Monday at Birkdale Village. This opening marks the concept’s first splash into the Charlotte market, ahead of additional openings slated for early fall in uptown and South End. Established by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 14-20

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 14-20. Broad Street Burger Co., 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A. Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A. Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A. El Primo,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina

Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

The Green Park in Suffers Damage after Unwanted Visitors

The Green Park Inn is a Beautiful piece of history for the town of Blowing Rock. Many may recognize its iconic green roof, green horse, and many more recognize it as the first thing you see when entering the town of a Blowing Rock. The hotel has seen its fair...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WCNC

Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Dr. Merrill retiring after devoting more than four decades to Taylorsville community

After a 45-year career in medicine, Dr. Steven Merrill with Taylorsville Family Medicine is retiring. “I consider my time at Piedmont HealthCare to be the most enjoyable over the many years I have been practicing in the Taylorsville community,” Merrill said. “I am thankful I could continue seeing my patients in a stress-free environment and leave them a place they can be happy to call their ‘doctor’s office’ for years to come.”
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
STATESVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC

