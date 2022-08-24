Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
focusnewspaper.com
Tickets Available For Farm To Fork Annual Fundraiser, 9/10
Hickory – Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) announce their partnership to host the 6th Annual Farm to Fork fundraiser. As stated by Linda Wade, GHCCM Director of Development, “This year we are thrilled to announce that the event will return to in-person. Thus, the theme for this year is Farm to Fork, Returning to Our Roots”.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall Carnival in Gastonia Oct 22
The City of Gastonia is presenting a Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at CaroMont Health Park, 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
wccbcharlotte.com
The Bright Spot: Southern Grace Distillery
MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. – Southern Grace Distillery’s operations are in one of the most unique spots in the entire country — a prison that originally opened in 1929 in Cabarrus County. The location is perfect not just for the space and the history behind it, but for the natural fluctuation in temperature. The prison has little insulation and no A/C or heat allowing the flavors in the oak barrels to mature. Another unique way they are distilling bourbon is through music. They play loud music from a playlist of more than 700 songs for 5-6 hours a day. The soundwaves also help bring out the flavors of the bourbon. Their method and experimentation during the distilling process is working. Their bourbon is award-winning. Conviction Straight Whiskey Bourbon was awarded ‘Best Bourbon in America Under Four Years Old’.
WXII 12
Wilkesboro preparing for FaithFest 2022 this Saturday
WILKESBORO, N.C. — The setup is underway on the campus of Wilkes Community College for FaithFest 2022, which will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27. “We’ve been praying and working on this for about a year now," said Craig Church, the founder and director of FaithFest. Doors will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
kiss951.com
Winter is Coming to Charlotte and The Farmers Almanac Says Snow is Too
Winter is coming to Charlotte and the Farmers Alamanac says snow is coming too. The summer heat will be around for a while…But that will eventually go away. As November rolls around, the days will be shorter and the weather will turn colder. According to the Farmers Almanac the...
lakenormanpublications.com
Seafood chain announces opening date in Birkdale; more coming to Charlotte
HUNTERSVILLE – Brown Bag Seafood Co. will serve its first North Carolina guests next week when doors open Monday at Birkdale Village. This opening marks the concept’s first splash into the Charlotte market, ahead of additional openings slated for early fall in uptown and South End. Established by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 14-20
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 14-20. Broad Street Burger Co., 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A. Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A. Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A. El Primo,...
Lake Norman mansion hits market at $16M, making it the most expensive home ever listed in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sprawling estate on the shores of Lake Norman has come on the market for $16 million, making it the most expensive home listing ever recorded in Canopy MLS for the town of Cornelius. That’s according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
Go Blue Ridge
The Green Park in Suffers Damage after Unwanted Visitors
The Green Park Inn is a Beautiful piece of history for the town of Blowing Rock. Many may recognize its iconic green roof, green horse, and many more recognize it as the first thing you see when entering the town of a Blowing Rock. The hotel has seen its fair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
iredellfreenews.com
Dr. Merrill retiring after devoting more than four decades to Taylorsville community
After a 45-year career in medicine, Dr. Steven Merrill with Taylorsville Family Medicine is retiring. “I consider my time at Piedmont HealthCare to be the most enjoyable over the many years I have been practicing in the Taylorsville community,” Merrill said. “I am thankful I could continue seeing my patients in a stress-free environment and leave them a place they can be happy to call their ‘doctor’s office’ for years to come.”
country1037fm.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
Comments / 1