ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See

One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Homeless families turn to life in campers throughout Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Homeless families are living in campers throughout greater Portland. With tents no longer allowed, and very few apartments available for rent, these families say it's the best choice they have. Many campgrounds cost more than $1,200 a month. That’s money these families just don't have. One...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
City
Biddeford, ME
Biddeford, ME
Government
WMTW

Peaks Island sees heavy damage following record storm

PORTLAND, Maine — Peaks Island residences and businesses suffered storm damage following Friday's record-breaking thunderstorm. The storm dropped an all-time record 1.52 inches of rain at the Portland Jetport, breaking the previous record of 1.30 set in 1892. Winds of up to 60 miles per hour were also reported...
PORTLAND, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Windham’s Keddy Mill site to be cleaned up, demolished

A long awaited project to tear down the former Keddy Mill. industrial building at 7 Depot St. in South Windham along. with cleaning up the site and removing contaminants there. will be starting this fall. The site work will be funded by a. federal Superfund program administered by the EPA...
WINDHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Q 96.1

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
STOW, ME
94.3 WCYY

The Top of the East Cocktail Bar in Portland, Maine Set to Reopen in September

There was once a time in Portland, Maine where the Top of the East cocktail lounge was considered the fanciest bar in the city. Located on the rooftop of the Westin Harborview Hotel, the Top of the East maintains the name it was given when the hotel was called the Eastland. Back in 2020, the Westin promised a major renovation of the longstanding lounge, complete with two, outdoor rooftop decks. Those ambitious plans appear to have been scrapped, but the Top of the East has been closed for quite some time undergoing a different sort of renovation and now they've scheduled a grand reopening.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS CENTER Maine

Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
GEORGETOWN, ME
wgan.com

24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine

300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
WMTW

Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash

TURNER, Maine — According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said that...
TURNER, ME
msn.com

Heavy rains, strong thunderstorms move through Maine

Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are moving through parts of Maine this evening. An approaching cold front from the west triggered a line of storms Friday afternoon and evening. Muggy air across much of southern Maine aided the development of at least some severe weather, among other factors. The Storm...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to fatal Turner crash

TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning. UPDATE: The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released the names of the individuals involved in the crash Saturday. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Doughty, 38, of Poland, Maine, fell asleep while driving and crossed the center line on Auburn Road.
TURNER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy