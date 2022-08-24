Read full article on original website
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
WPFO
Homeless families turn to life in campers throughout Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Homeless families are living in campers throughout greater Portland. With tents no longer allowed, and very few apartments available for rent, these families say it's the best choice they have. Many campgrounds cost more than $1,200 a month. That’s money these families just don't have. One...
WMTW
City official admits they may have overstepped issuing citation over photo snapped at beach
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland officials admitted they may have over-stepped in issuing a ticket to a dog owner. But they aren't apologizing for relying on anonymous photos and videos to help them enforce city ordinances. Dogs are allowed on Willard Beach for a couple hours in the...
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
WMTW
Peaks Island sees heavy damage following record storm
PORTLAND, Maine — Peaks Island residences and businesses suffered storm damage following Friday's record-breaking thunderstorm. The storm dropped an all-time record 1.52 inches of rain at the Portland Jetport, breaking the previous record of 1.30 set in 1892. Winds of up to 60 miles per hour were also reported...
penbaypilot.com
Archaeology dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
DAMARISCOTTA — The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. The...
wgan.com
Fire Crews responded to 5-alarm fire at an apartment building in Norway Saturday afternoon
Firefighters responded to a five-alarm structure fire Saturday afternoon at 17 Deering St., where at least one woman was taken to the hospital. Bystanders Told the Portland Press Heralds the fire started after noon. Several said they believe the building to be a multifamily structure. At 2:30 p.m., flames could...
thewindhameagle.com
Windham’s Keddy Mill site to be cleaned up, demolished
A long awaited project to tear down the former Keddy Mill. industrial building at 7 Depot St. in South Windham along. with cleaning up the site and removing contaminants there. will be starting this fall. The site work will be funded by a. federal Superfund program administered by the EPA...
mainepublic.org
Poland Spring hopes to double its withdrawals from a York County well
Amid a persistent drought in southern Maine, Poland Spring is proposing to double its withdrawals from a well in Hollis to 60 million gallons a year. The company says there’s plenty of water in the local aquifer, even during dry years. Wednesday evening, the Hollis Planning Board heard a...
This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole
Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
WGME
Report: Operator likely failed to check if child was secured on Maine ride before fall
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- The State Fire Marshal's Office has released its investigative findings after a 10-year-old boy was injured on a ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach in July. According to state officials, a 10-year-old boy fell off the "Super Star" ride at Palace Playland on...
The Top of the East Cocktail Bar in Portland, Maine Set to Reopen in September
There was once a time in Portland, Maine where the Top of the East cocktail lounge was considered the fanciest bar in the city. Located on the rooftop of the Westin Harborview Hotel, the Top of the East maintains the name it was given when the hotel was called the Eastland. Back in 2020, the Westin promised a major renovation of the longstanding lounge, complete with two, outdoor rooftop decks. Those ambitious plans appear to have been scrapped, but the Top of the East has been closed for quite some time undergoing a different sort of renovation and now they've scheduled a grand reopening.
Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
Two Maine towns are sharing one mail carrier. Here's how it's going.
PORTER, MAINE, Maine — Porter and Parsonsfield may have a combined population of more than 3,000, but residents claim only one U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been delivering mail and packages over the last month, leading to delayed mail and days where no mail comes at all. "I...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
39-Year-Old Man Dies, Pulled From River in Lewiston, Name Released
Last weekend, it was reported that officials were called to the area of Great Falls in Lewiston to investigate reports of an apparent body floating in the water in the Androscoggin river. After arriving, crews were able to remove the body from the water and transport the victim to the...
WMTW
Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said that...
msn.com
Heavy rains, strong thunderstorms move through Maine
Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are moving through parts of Maine this evening. An approaching cold front from the west triggered a line of storms Friday afternoon and evening. Muggy air across much of southern Maine aided the development of at least some severe weather, among other factors. The Storm...
Police respond to fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning. UPDATE: The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released the names of the individuals involved in the crash Saturday. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Doughty, 38, of Poland, Maine, fell asleep while driving and crossed the center line on Auburn Road.
