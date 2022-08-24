Read full article on original website
Thousands expected at Stone Soup Music Festival in Grover Beach
The annual Stone Soup Music Festival is set to begin this Saturday in Grover Beach, the Clark Center for the Performing Arts announced.
Horror-themed circus kicks off four-day run in Santa Maria
The circus is coming to town in Santa Maria starting Thursday, but the show performers have prepared is not what you might expect.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Grover Beach in the last 2 weeks
A house in Grover Beach that sold for $920,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $650,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $467.
New Times
Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine
Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
Death notices for Aug. 15-23
Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor
The crash reported just after 5 a.m. Involving a Toyota Prius and farm tractor, according to the California Highway Patrol. The post Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
SLO County Parks secures easements for Ontario Ridge trail
For years, the Central Coast public has enjoyed access to the Ontario Ridge trail, a hike that begins in Shell Beach along the spine of a steep hillside and leads to sweeping views of the coast. And yet, despite its popularity, the Ontario Ridge isn't technically a trail. It's unauthorized...
From horse ranching to radar, this SLO County family has had a huge impact
The influential Varian brothers are the subject of a new exhibit at the History Center of San Luis Obispo County.
San Luis Obispo man for robbery, battery in Atascadero early Friday morning
A San Luis Obispo man was arrested after attacking and injuring a victim before stealing his belongings in Atascadero early Friday morning. The post San Luis Obispo man for robbery, battery in Atascadero early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022
Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
kprl.com
Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022
A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
Christian school refuses to play SLO County football team because it has 2 girl players
The girls’ coach said he would “not consider either of them sitting out. They are part of our team and will suit up for every game.”
Update: Girl reported missing located
The SLO Police Department have found the missing juvenile. According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the girl reported missing has been found and is safe. Help from community has been requested by the SLO Police Department. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the community’s help...
WATCH: Beyond the Headlines: People v. Flores episode 5
In episode 5 of "Beyond the Headlines: People v. Flores," KSBY News anchor Richard Gearhart has an update on the latest developments in the Kristin Smart murder trial.
Man convicted for attempted robbery previously robbed SLO Bank of America
Andrew William Gilbertson, 47, received his second conviction for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles by a San Luis Obispo court violating California's Three Strikes Law. The post Man convicted for attempted robbery previously robbed SLO Bank of America appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano
Crews were working to clear the roadway after a two-car head-on crash occurred along Highway 1 in Oceano on Thursday afternoon. The post Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
High school football season returns tonight with first home games
– High school football returns tonight to North County with Atascadero and Templeton each hosting their first home games. The Greyhounds host North Bakersfield. Each team lost its first games of the season. Atascadero lost 35-0 to Santa Ynez, which is regarded as one of the top teams on the Central Coast. North Bakersfield lost 35-13 to Frontier.
One person stabbed, Arroyo Grande Police searching for suspect
Police said someone stabbed another person, then drove away from the scene. Authorities said medics took the victim to the hospital and is expected to survive.
If Christian school won’t play football against girls, it can stay off the field, period
One player was left “humiliated, embarrassed and shocked,” according to a lawsuit. | OPINION
crimevoice.com
Arrest Made for Narcotics and Possession of Stolen Property
Originally Published By: The City of San Luis Obispo Webpage:. “On August 8, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a California Vehicle Code Violation. During the stop, the man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest and identified him as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande. The officer confirmed that Johnson had three felony warrants and also confirmed that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo on July 25, 2022. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own.
