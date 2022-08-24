ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Grover Beach in the last 2 weeks

A house in Grover Beach that sold for $920,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $650,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $467.
New Times

Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine

Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 15-23

Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
kprl.com

Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022

A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
A-Town Daily News

Update: Girl reported missing located

The SLO Police Department have found the missing juvenile. According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the girl reported missing has been found and is safe. Help from community has been requested by the SLO Police Department. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the community’s help...
crimevoice.com

Arrest Made for Narcotics and Possession of Stolen Property

Originally Published By: The City of San Luis Obispo Webpage:. “On August 8, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a California Vehicle Code Violation. During the stop, the man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest and identified him as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande. The officer confirmed that Johnson had three felony warrants and also confirmed that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo on July 25, 2022. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own.
