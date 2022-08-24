ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

Knights go 2-0 on the day as Nold records career win No. 300

LORETTO, Pa.—It was a historic day for Bellarmine Volleyball. First year head coach Rick Nold recorded his 300th career victory and his first at Bellarmine as the Knights went 2-0 at the Red Flash Classic, knocking off host Saint Francis and Gardner-Webb, both by scores of 3-1. BELLARMINE 3, SAINT FRANCIS 1 (25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 25-20) The Knights' 3-1 victory will go down in the Bellarmine record books as win No. 1 in the "Rick Nold Era."
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine welcomes Bruce Brown as head men's golf coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt announced today that Bruce Brown is the new head men's golf coach. Brown is a long-time PGA professional with impressive accolades as both a collegiate coach and teaching professional. He also will be familiar with the history of the Knights program, as he played college golf at Bellarmine in the late 1970s and early '80s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Fearn, Della Rocco shine at World Lacrosse Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Before Bellarmine University resumed classes today, lacrosse players Christian Della Rocco and Aidan Fearn completed long overdue assignments--playing in the World Lacrosse Men's U-21 Championship in Limerick, Ireland. The U-21 (under 21) Championship was long overdue because it was initially supposed to be the U-19 (under 19) championship,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer rallies for 2-2 tie with Evansville in season opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team rallied to post a hard-fought 2-2 tie with Evansville on Thursday night at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in the season opener. Amidst a flood of yellow cards in the contest, Bellarmine (0-0-1) came back from two deficits to finish in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

2022 Volleyball Season Preview

Just as Sheryl Crow rode her song "A Change Would Do You Good" to the top of the charts in 1996, the Bellarmine Volleyball team hopes to ride the climate of change to success in 2022 as new head coach Rick Nold takes the reins of the program. Last season,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Schmidt, Brown named field hockey captains

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior midfielder Teresa Schmidt and junior defender Hannah Brown have been named captains of the Bellarmine University field hockey team. Schmidt was also a captain during her sophomore and junior campaigns. This past season, she led the team in assists (5), ranked second on the squad in minutes (936), fifth in points (9), and sixth in goals (2). She earned MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors the opening week of last season after tallying two assists in a season-opening win against Ball State. Schmidt also was named a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction last season, earning at least a 3.9 GPA through the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Knights drop season opener to Bucknell in four sets

LORETTO, Pa.—The Bellarmine University volleyball team started its season by posting a set one victory, but the Knights lost the next three to fall 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 23-25) to Bucknell in both teams' season openers at a multi-team event hosted by Saint Francis University. The match's waning moments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/26)

Taste food from over 20 vendors and restaurants located in South Louisville like Seafood Lady, Caribbean Cafe and Vietnamese Kitchen. This is a great chance to try a bunch of new places all at once. All proceeds go to South Louisville Community Ministries mission of “providing emergency assistance and compassionate advocacy to our neighbors in crisis.” To buy tickets, click here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

More than 350 leaders equipped for ministry in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (KT) – More than 350 church leaders packed out the worship center of Highland Baptist Church on Thursday seeking to grow in ministry through the EQUIP training offered through the Kentucky Baptist Convention. Rob Patterson, evangelism team leader of the KBC, taught “10 Evangelistic Practices of Churches...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

All 120 of Kentucky's counties represented at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky State Fair is dedicated to exhibits. South Wing A, B and C are filled with booths promoting organizations, businesses and counties. All 12o of Kentucky's counties are represented with elements showing off what makes the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Mega' job fair in Louisville helps connect job seekers to openings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth Job News USA 'Mega' job fair in Louisville took place Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium. Over 60 employers set up booths at the fair, the maximum amount allowed at the event. Jordan Harvey of Job News USA says, this just further shows that the market is currently in favor of job seekers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
LOUISVILLE, KY

