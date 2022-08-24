Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung To Keep Using AMD's RDNA GPUs For Exynos SoCs
Despite mediocre results, Samsung plans to continue using AMD's RDNA architectures for own iGPUs.
Oops! Nvidia made too many GPUs – but that’s good news for PC gamers
Nvidia has admitted that it has found itself having to deal with an excess of RTX 3000 GPU stock to sell off ahead of the launch of next-gen Lovelace graphics cards – and while further price drops seem likely to stoke current-gen sales, which is clearly good news, we’re not sure how far these cuts will go.
TechRadar
Spider-Man Remastered at 8K didn't break my PC thanks to the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
CPU Cooler: Corsair iCUE H150i RGB ELITE Liquid CPU Cooler. Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K, 16 Cores / 24 Threads. RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB DDR5 5200MHz. Spider-Man Remastered has swung onto PC after a few years as a PlayStation exclusive, and it's one of the best PC ports we've played.
Digital Trends
This powerful business laptop is over $1,000 off at Dell
Now’s the time to shop for some of the best laptop deals of the year. School starts soon, which brings many laptop shoppers to the hunt. Also, tons of businesses start projects in the days after Labor Day. Shopper spending trains savvy computer manufacturers and retailers to offer back-to-school and back-to-work laptop deals. Case in point? Check out this amazing deal on a Dell Vostro 7510 Laptop. This powerhouse Dell laptop is ordinarily priced at $2,427, but for this sale Dell slashed the price by 51% down to just $1,199, a $1,228 savings. If you’ve been waiting to buy a business laptop that will do the heavy lifting for your projects, this is your deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prepare your wallet: Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU could already be in production
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 has been spotted in what are apparently documents from a manufacturer, indicating that the flagship graphics card is already in production. At least that’s the theory, but we need some heavy seasoning with this leak – which comes from the Baidu (opens in new tab) forums (in China), as highlighted by a regular Twitter rumor pedlar, Harukaze5719 – because as ever, we can’t be sure that said photographed documents are genuine.
notebookcheck.net
Tuxedo upgrades thin and light InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux laptop with Intel Alder Lake-H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti dGPU
The seventh generation Linux-based InfinityBook Pro 14 premium ultrabook features the same thin and light magnesium chassis from the previous gen, yet the processing power is now significantly boosted thanks to the addition of Intel’s Core i7-12700H CPU and an entry-level dGPU from Nvidia. Maximum supported RAM capacity is 64 GB DDR4-3200. Total weight is slightly increased from 2.2 lbs on the 6th gen to 2.4 on the new models, and the profile is still around 0.6 inch. New to this generation are the Deep Gray and Ice Gray chassis color options.
Digital Trends
What is AMD Smart Access Memory?
It’s been a tumultuous few years for finding new graphics cards for your gaming machine upgrades, but if you’re still planning on an AMD GPU or have recently upgraded your system, then you should know about a not-so-little feature called Smart Access Memory, sometimes abbreviated to SAM. Contents.
The Verge
Asus Zenfone 9 review: one for the small phone superfans
Unboxing the Asus Zenfone 9 was like meeting someone new and learning that you like the same obscure movies or went to the same high school. I could tell immediately we’d get along. “You’re IP68 and you have a headphone jack? No way! I love headphone jacks!”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
The ultrathin Asus TUF RTX 3060 gaming laptop falls to under $1,000 for Intel Gamer Days
The 2022 Asus TUF RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now just $1,000 for Intel Gamer Days. Alongside Nvidia's powerful graphics card, Intel's latest 12th Gen processor powers this beastly machine. Currently, the 2022 Asus TUF Dash 15 is on sale for $999 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. You're saving...
IGN
Samsung 990 Pro SSD
Gamescom has made one thing very clear. We’re going to need a lot more storage for all these new games. When it comes to upgrading storage for PC Gaming, Samsung SSD has it handled - and the 990 Pro and 990 Pro with Heatsink are the perfect solution to take your PC to the next level.
IGN
The Dell Intel Gamer Days Sale Starts Now: Big Savings on Alienware Gaming PCs, Laptops, Monitors, and Peripherals
The Intel Gamer Days Event happens once a year, coinciding with the back to school season. This year, Dell is offering several newer models with Intel Alder Lake CPUs and RTX 30 series GPUs. These include Dell's G-series gaming laptops, XPS gaming PCs, and of course the Alienware lineup as well. Also on sale are several gaming monitors and peripherals. They aren't necessarily part of the "Intel" Gamer Days Event, but they are excellent deals that would pair well with your new gaming rig.
Ars Technica
Review: HP’s 13.5-inch Spectre x360 is a top ultralight—with flair
Screen 13.5-inch 1920×1280 IPS touchscreen 13.5-inch 3000×2000 OLED touchscreen. Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. Ports 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), 1x 3.5 mm jack, 1x microSD card reader. Size. 11.73×8.68×0.67...
New Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 leak makes us both relieved... and worried
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card may be a little more power-hungry than previously indicated, at least according to the latest nugget from the ever-spinning GPU rumor mill. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted that Kopite7kimi, a prolific leaker on the Nvidia front, aired new specs on Twitter for the RTX 4080 from the next-gen Lovelace range.
TechRadar
Huawei Band 7 review
The Huawei Band 7 is a looker thanks to its big AMOLED display, but it somehow comes in at a price that’s lower than many of its competitors. It’s got plenty of fitness-focused features, and while anyone looking for a true smartwatch will need to look elsewhere, it’s undeniably one of the most attractive fitness tracker options available in 2022.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D could offer up to a 30% performance uplift over their non-3D counterparts
Many argue that the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D arrived a tad too late. With the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 Raphael processors launching mere months after, the CPU won't be able to keep its spot as the best gaming processor for long. However, AMD hopes to remedy the situation with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D by launching them much earlier in the release cycle. Controversial YouTube leaker Moore's Law is Dead has now revealed some new information about the Zen 4 X3D SKUs, such as their performance and tentative release date.
TechRadar
OpenVAS review
OpenVAS is one of the top vulnerability scanners out there and it’s completely open-source, free of charge, and backed by a committed developer community. However, it’s created with tech-savvy users in mind, so non-techies beware. Open Vulnerability Assessment System (or OpenVAS for short) is a full-featured, cross-functional, open-source...
Bad news for AMD: Intel Core i7-13700K smokes Ryzen 7 7700X in leaked benchmarks
The upcoming ‘Zen 4’ Ryzen 7 7700X CPU from AMD has seen yet another leak, with prolific processor leaker Extreme Player shifting from his usual focus on Intel chips to reveal the 7700X’s performance in popular benchmarking software Cinebench R20. The leak, which was posted on the...
Nvidia to unveil its next-gen GPU architecture in September at GTC
Jen-Hsun Huang's September 20 keynote promises to "share new advances of RTX reinventing 3D graphics and gaming." Jen-Hsun Huang has confirmed that Nvidia is going to be finally giving us some concrete details about its new RTX 40-series graphics cards at the GTC event in September. Jen-Hsun needed to finish his recent Q2 2023 financial call (opens in new tab) on a high note—after posting gaming revenue 44% down on the previous financial quarter—and so throwing out the promise of Lovelace details at GTC was his best bet.
TechRadar
Apple Watch 7 is back to its cheapest price ahead of the Apple Watch 8 launch
The Apple Watch 8 is rumoured for next month and feeding that fire some more are the big price cuts that are now available on the Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE at Amazon. Both popular wearables have fallen to their lowest prices ever. There are savings of up...
Digital Trends
Nvidia CEO promises RTX 30 price cuts as RTX 40 is just around the corner
It’s good news all around for Nvidia enthusiasts today, because Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has teased some exciting updates that are just around the corner. We now know for a fact that the company is planning to reveal more information about its upcoming Ada Lovelace RTX 4000-series of GPUs. Moreover, current-gen GPUs might soon see another drop in price.
Comments / 0