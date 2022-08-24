ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine welcomes Bruce Brown as head men's golf coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt announced today that Bruce Brown is the new head men's golf coach. Brown is a long-time PGA professional with impressive accolades as both a collegiate coach and teaching professional. He also will be familiar with the history of the Knights program, as he played college golf at Bellarmine in the late 1970s and early '80s.
bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer plays to stalemate with IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team played to a scoreless deadlock with IUPUI on Thursday night at Carroll Stadium. The contest marked the first road game of the season for Bellarmine (0-1-1) and first away match in the tenure of first-year Head Coach Paul Babba. IUPUI (2-0-1) maintained its early unbeaten streak.
bellarmine.edu

Fearn, Della Rocco shine at World Lacrosse Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Before Bellarmine University resumed classes today, lacrosse players Christian Della Rocco and Aidan Fearn completed long overdue assignments--playing in the World Lacrosse Men's U-21 Championship in Limerick, Ireland. The U-21 (under 21) Championship was long overdue because it was initially supposed to be the U-19 (under 19) championship,...
bellarmine.edu

Road matchup against Purdue Fort Wayne up next for women's soccer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another opponent from the Horizon League is on tap for the Bellarmine University women's soccer team. The Knights (0-1-1) will take on their third straight foe from the conference when they travel to Purdue Fort Wayne (1-1-1) for a 3 p.m. (ET) meeting Sunday. Bellarmine opened...
bellarmine.edu

2022 Volleyball Season Preview

Just as Sheryl Crow rode her song "A Change Would Do You Good" to the top of the charts in 1996, the Bellarmine Volleyball team hopes to ride the climate of change to success in 2022 as new head coach Rick Nold takes the reins of the program. Last season,...
bellarmine.edu

Schmidt, Brown named field hockey captains

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior midfielder Teresa Schmidt and junior defender Hannah Brown have been named captains of the Bellarmine University field hockey team. Schmidt was also a captain during her sophomore and junior campaigns. This past season, she led the team in assists (5), ranked second on the squad in minutes (936), fifth in points (9), and sixth in goals (2). She earned MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors the opening week of last season after tallying two assists in a season-opening win against Ball State. Schmidt also was named a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction last season, earning at least a 3.9 GPA through the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
bellarmine.edu

Knights drop season opener to Bucknell in four sets

LORETTO, Pa.—The Bellarmine University volleyball team started its season by posting a set one victory, but the Knights lost the next three to fall 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 23-25) to Bucknell in both teams' season openers at a multi-team event hosted by Saint Francis University. The match's waning moments...
