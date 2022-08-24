Aiken public schools announce clear bag policy for athletic events

Aiken County Public School District is adopting a clear bag policy for all home athletic events for the 2022-23 school year. (Photo courtesy Aiken County Public School District) Photo courtesy Aiken County Public School District

Clear bags will be required for all Aiken County Public School District home sporting events.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the school district announced the new procedure stating clear bags must be used for all home athletic events. According to a news release from the district, attendees will be allowed to carry one clear tote bag that cannot be bigger than 12-inches by 6-inches by 12-inches. Attendees can carry a Ziploc-style bag that is no larger than 1 gallon. A small clutch no bigger than 4.5-inches by 6.5-inches can also be carried.

Attendees can bring a seat cushion as long as it's no bigger than 16 inches and does not include pockets or arms. Diaper bags and camera bags will not be allowed, according to the school district.

A clear bag is not required to carry items that are usually carried in pockets, such as keys, wallets, cellphones, cash and credit cards, according to the school district. Prohibited items at events include drugs, weapons, tobacco, alcohol and electronic cigarettes.

If an attendee can't use a clear bag due to a medical concern they will need to speak with a gate administrator and the medical bag will be subject to a search, the school district said.

“The district is continually reviewing safety and security procedures,” the school district said. “Utilizing a screening process that includes a clear bag procedure will enhance safety inside athletic venues and speed the screening process. A clear bag is quickly and easily searched and greatly reduces faulty bag searches. It also supports the Department of Homeland Security’s, 'If You See Something, Say Something' campaign.”

This new measure is part of the district's efforts to continue improving and advancing safety and security measures.

For more information visit acpsd.net.