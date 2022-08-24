ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Shop Roseland This Weekend Will Feature Local Vendors Selling Clothes, Housewares And More

ROSELAND — Far South Side neighbors can shop from small businesses at this weekend’s Shop Roseland event. The event runs noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 27 E. 111th St. It will feature nearly 50 vendors selling clothes, candles, custom eyeglasses and other items. There will also be food from local restaurants, a live band, DJ and a kid’s corner with a bouncy house, said Andrea Reed, executive director of the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers

JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park Forest, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Park Forest, IL
hfchronicle.com

Homewood residences and businesses win Blue Ribbon Beautification Awards

Homewood’s best presentations in gardening and curb appeal in residential and business properties were honored in August with Beautification Awards. The Homewood Beautification Committee surveyed Homewood neighborhoods this summer to select places to receive the top honor Blue Ribbon Awards, and special recognition Beautification Awards. Blue Ribbon Beautification Awards...
HOMEWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire

Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Garage Sale#Business Industry#Linus Business#Communication Specialist
cwbchicago.com

2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side

Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Auburn Gresham apartments breaks ground on 79th Street

With nearly $40 million in City support, 58-unit project starts season of INVEST South/West construction. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Ald. David Moore, City officials and local leaders today to break ground on Auburn Gresham Apartments, a two-building, 58-unit, mixed-use complex in the heart of Auburn Gresham that represents the first of more than 10 major construction projects to move forward through the City’s INVEST South/West initiative.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
thelansingjournal.com

Glenwood Lansing Road now open at IL 394 bridge

LYNWOOD, Ill. (August 25, 2022) – The Glenwood Lansing Road bridge over IL 394 is open once again after nearly five months of construction work. According to an Illinois Department of Transportation press release from March, the construction work consisted of, “repairs to the bridge deck and structural steel, joint replacement, and a new deck overlay and approaches.”
GLENWOOD, IL
Block Club Chicago

Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic

BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Liquor license revoked at Oak Lawn bar following deadly crash

OAK LAWN, Ill. — The liquor license at Gaslight Bar and Grill in Oak Lawn has been revoked, pending a hearing, following a deadly crash down the street. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police allege two patrons who left the bar caused a crash that killed Anita Chacon, 66, and injured her son, Tomas […]
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN TV

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHICAGO, IL
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire

LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy