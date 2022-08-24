Read full article on original website
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Bar with history of problems will voluntarily close, Oak Lawn officials say
The owner of an Oak Lawn bar linked to a deadly crash over the weekend has agreed to close the business for good, village officials announced Friday.
msn.com
Village Cuts Deal With Gaslight Bar Owner To Close And Leave Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, IL — The Village of Oak Lawn has reached a tentative agreement with the new owner of the Gaslight Bar, which had its liquor license temporarily suspended this week after two bar patrons were accused of causing a fatal accident after spending the evening at the bar.
blockclubchicago.org
Shop Roseland This Weekend Will Feature Local Vendors Selling Clothes, Housewares And More
ROSELAND — Far South Side neighbors can shop from small businesses at this weekend’s Shop Roseland event. The event runs noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 27 E. 111th St. It will feature nearly 50 vendors selling clothes, candles, custom eyeglasses and other items. There will also be food from local restaurants, a live band, DJ and a kid’s corner with a bouncy house, said Andrea Reed, executive director of the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce.
msn.com
Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers
JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
hfchronicle.com
Homewood residences and businesses win Blue Ribbon Beautification Awards
Homewood’s best presentations in gardening and curb appeal in residential and business properties were honored in August with Beautification Awards. The Homewood Beautification Committee surveyed Homewood neighborhoods this summer to select places to receive the top honor Blue Ribbon Awards, and special recognition Beautification Awards. Blue Ribbon Beautification Awards...
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Officially Opened In Illinois
If you didn't hear before in a recent story, the place where you can play endless arcade games and enjoy an entire day of fun with your fam just opened in Romeoville, Illinois. With over 135,000 square feet of entertainment, there's bound to be something you and everyone in your...
Dr. Willie Wilson gives away nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson returned to his giveaways on Saturday.
cwbchicago.com
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
blockclubchicago.org
School Supply Giveaway, Vaccines, Free Food And More Are Coming To South Chicago This Weekend
SOUTH CHICAGO — Community groups are partnering for a back-to-school giveaway this weekend in South Chicago. Neighbors can enjoy free food, music, a gaming truck, shop from local vendors and get resources from local organizations noon-6 p.m. Saturday at 8800-9000 S. Commercial Ave., according to a Facebook post. There...
Auburn Gresham apartments breaks ground on 79th Street
With nearly $40 million in City support, 58-unit project starts season of INVEST South/West construction. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Ald. David Moore, City officials and local leaders today to break ground on Auburn Gresham Apartments, a two-building, 58-unit, mixed-use complex in the heart of Auburn Gresham that represents the first of more than 10 major construction projects to move forward through the City’s INVEST South/West initiative.
thelansingjournal.com
Glenwood Lansing Road now open at IL 394 bridge
LYNWOOD, Ill. (August 25, 2022) – The Glenwood Lansing Road bridge over IL 394 is open once again after nearly five months of construction work. According to an Illinois Department of Transportation press release from March, the construction work consisted of, “repairs to the bridge deck and structural steel, joint replacement, and a new deck overlay and approaches.”
Near West Side housing for people with disabilities on the way
There was a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon on the Near West Side for an affordable housing development for people with disabilities.
Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic
BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposal to close Merrillville Town Court draws concern from school officials, Lake County clerk
A proposal to close the Merrillville Town Court is drawing backlash from the community and legal action from the Lake County Clerk's Office. In July, the Merrillville Town Council introduced an ordinance to abolish the court at the end of September, citing "increased economic challenges." During Tuesday's council meeting, Town...
Liquor license revoked at Oak Lawn bar following deadly crash
OAK LAWN, Ill. — The liquor license at Gaslight Bar and Grill in Oak Lawn has been revoked, pending a hearing, following a deadly crash down the street. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police allege two patrons who left the bar caused a crash that killed Anita Chacon, 66, and injured her son, Tomas […]
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
fox32chicago.com
Person arrested after displaying gun outside Bedford Park Walmart
BEDFORD PARK, Ill. - A person displayed a firearm outside the entrance of a Walmart located in Bedford Park Friday afternoon. The Walmart is located at 7050 S. Cicero Ave. According to Bedford Park police, the person did not fire the gun, and no one was injured. After the person...
