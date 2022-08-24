Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It...
'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — From fire departments to governments, from school districts to corporations, from local utilities to grassroots organizers around the world, Twitter at its best is a tool to get a message out quickly, efficiently, directly. It’s also a constant risk-and-reward calculation. A recent bombshell whistleblower report from Twitter’s former head of security alleges that the social media company has been negligently lax on cybersecurity and privacy protections for its users for years. While worrisome for anyone on Twitter, the revelations could be especially concerning for those who use it to reach constituencies, get news out about emergencies and for political dissidents and activists in the crosshairs of hackers or their own governments. “We tend to look at these companies as large, well-resourced entities who know what they’re doing — but you realize that a lot of their actions are ad hoc and reactive, driven by crises,” said Prateek Waghre, policy director at the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights nonprofit in India. “Essentially, they’re often held together by cello tape or chewing gum.”
Comments / 0