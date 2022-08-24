Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
UL veteran cornerback Eric Garror just never seems to have a bad day for Cajuns
UL senior cornerback Eric Garror never seems to have a bad day. Perhaps it’s because he’s accomplished way more than his many doubters ever thought he could. At 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, the Mobile, Alabama native didn’t get many Division I offers to speak of, signing late in the process with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
msn.com
Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher...
Game of the Week preview: St. Paul’s at McGill-Toolen
UPDATE (10:44 p.m.): St. Paul’s won 16-3. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another week of high school football on the Gulf Coast and another great WKRG Game of the Week! McGill-Toolen will host St. Paul’s Friday night in a historic matchup between two traditional powerhouse programs. Despite the schools being just miles apart, the Yellow Jackets […]
Vigor and B.C. Rain to play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High School football returns to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night for the first time since a shooting last year injured 5 people. The decision for high school football to return back to Ladd stadium came Monday after The Mobile County Public School System approved an agenda outlining the agreement between them and The Public […]
Mobile Co. Public Schools stadium construction update
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction delays for Mobile County Public Schools are pushing back the completion date for four high school football stadiums. The stadiums are for LeFlore, Vigor, BC Rain and Davidson. Currently, these four schools do not have an on-campus stadium. Initially, Mobile County Public Schools planned five stadiums, but the land the […]
elba-clipper.com
McMurphy-Johnson nuptials planned for September 24th in St. Maarten
Mrs. Roxana Arauz McMurphy of Mobile, Alabama proudly announces the forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Alejandra McMurphy, to Cameron Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Johnson of Elba, Alabama. Also, this marriage has the sincere love and blessing from her late father, Dr. Henry McMurphy. Ale is a 2011...
St. Paul’s defense comes up big in 16-3 victory over McGill-Toolen
Fumble recoveries by Rush Howard and Zach Bowen set up scores in the first half while quarterback sacks by Anthony Jones, Johnny Inge and Henry Lapeyrouse set up a short field for a game-clinching score in the fourth quarter as St. Paul’s posted a 16-3 road win over McGill-Toolen in 6A Region 1 action at the Lipscomb Complex on Friday night.
thelocalpalate.com
Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama
Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
WKRG
TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
alabamanews.net
MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC
A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college. Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.
WALA-TV FOX10
Good chance of storms later today…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Starting out fairly quiet, but showers and storms will begin to develop again after lunch. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
alabamanews.net
Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events
Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
How much rain has fallen in the Mobile area this year?
Many have asked how much rain has fallen across the News 5 neighborhood. Over the past couple of weeks, we have been stuck in a very wet pattern with periods of very heavy rain that has caused flooding in much of our area. So how much rain has actually fallen?
WALA-TV FOX10
No sign of rain letting up soon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The wet weather pattern continues on the Gulf Coast, and unfortunately there’s no sign that it’s going to be letting up. Rain coverage will be at 80% today, and that will keep highs in the mid 80s. The Low that has been parked to the west of us will dissipate, but there will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere to warrant high coverage of rain and storms through the weekend and into next week. Rain coverage after today will still be in the 50-70% range so keep the rain gear close by. Highs will be close to 90 by the end of the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
4 Mobile County schools dismissing early due to weather, power outages
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four schools in the Mobile County Public School System are dismissing students early today because of problems ranging from power outages to flooding. The affected schools are Alma Bryant High School, Anna F. Booth Elementary School, Grand Bay Middle School and Alba Middle School. The following...
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
WEAR
UPDATE: 11 injured in crash on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Eleven people were injured in a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 7. Two cars were involved in the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened when one vehicle slowed down while changing lanes as it attempted to reach the median.
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s driving the heavy rain?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
Many Foley roads, Foley Middle School parking lot flooded
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said many roads in the area are covered in water, including the Foley Middle School parking lot. WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers said unofficial radar estimates show that the middle school had received about five inches of rain in just the past 12 hours. Water […]
