MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The wet weather pattern continues on the Gulf Coast, and unfortunately there’s no sign that it’s going to be letting up. Rain coverage will be at 80% today, and that will keep highs in the mid 80s. The Low that has been parked to the west of us will dissipate, but there will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere to warrant high coverage of rain and storms through the weekend and into next week. Rain coverage after today will still be in the 50-70% range so keep the rain gear close by. Highs will be close to 90 by the end of the weekend.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO