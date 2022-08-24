Fortnite may be asking players to rip and tear until it’s done soon enough. We can all agree that Chapter 3, Season 3: Vibin was a letdown and that No Sweat Summer was among the worst events in the history of the game. We know that players left in masse due to the poorly executed summer events, nearly 2+ million in total. Sure, Dragon Ball brought back a lot, and Destiny 2 and Patrick Mahomes helped a bit, but Fortnite needs to do more to help get their base back for Chapter 3, Season 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO