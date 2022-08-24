ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny

Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain in Genshin Impact

In the 3.0 update for Genshin Impact, a few of the domains need to be unsealed by solving a puzzle, such as the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain. If you try to get to the domain, you’ll see that it’s sunken underwater. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to lower the water levels and unlock the domain.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Every Major Event In Destiny 2 Season 18's Roadmap

Bungie recently had its big "Destiny 2" showcase, showing players a glimpse of what they can expect from the title in the near future. Covering new content like Guardian Ranks and "Fortnite" ornament sets in addition to revealing the release date of the next expansion, "Lightfall." The showcase also rolled straight into what players will be up to in Season 18. The Season of Plunder is live until December 6, and it'll offer new content alongside some returning events.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Map#Destiny 2#Plunder#A Treasure#Armor#Video Game#Map Fragments#Pirate Hideouts
dotesports.com

How to unlock the Tyrant Emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is full of ways for players to show off their favorite fashion choices and what they’re made of. Some of these more cosmetic options include the various pieces of armor and equipment available to players as they advance through the game, the shaders that can change the colors and looks of those weapons, and the different emblems and banners for players to show off their accomplishments.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact’s new Sumeru area, there are tons of broken elemental Dendro pillars, especially in Avidya Forest. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to fix these pillars and what they’re used for. To fix the broken pillars, you’ll need the “Kusava” gadget, which you get from a...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide

Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

Homeworld 3 is a little fishy, but that’s only because of the coral reefs

A new trailer for Homeworld 3 arrived on Tuesday, showing spacecraft large and small duking it out over the wreckage of massive orbital structures. Polygon played the level shown in that video — remotely, mind you, and without the final bits of graphical flourish like ray tracing — but the experience was nonetheless stunning. This is Homeworld the way I remember it, with its signature three-dimensional space combat lighting up the darkness on my computer screen. But, to hear Blackbird Interactive’s chief creative officer Rory McGuire tell it, it’s actually more like Homeworld the way I imagined it.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Fortnite is apparently bringing in an iconic video game character next week

Fortnite may be asking players to rip and tear until it’s done soon enough. We can all agree that Chapter 3, Season 3: Vibin was a letdown and that No Sweat Summer was among the worst events in the history of the game. We know that players left in masse due to the poorly executed summer events, nearly 2+ million in total. Sure, Dragon Ball brought back a lot, and Destiny 2 and Patrick Mahomes helped a bit, but Fortnite needs to do more to help get their base back for Chapter 3, Season 4.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All weapons in King’s Fall in Destiny 2

Destiny‘s King’s Fall raid has returned to Destiny 2, giving another coat of paint to one of the most iconic moments in the franchise. Veteran players can expect King’s Fall to be very similar to the base version (with some mechanic changes sprinkled throughout), and newer players can enjoy the beloved raid for the first time. Whether you’re a Destiny veteran or a New Light, you’ll have plenty of reason to play the raid, and that’s before even touching on the series of raid weapons you can get as drops from King’s Fall.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Battlefield 2042 season 2 introduces a brand new bloke with a right proper gun

Battlefield 2042 has been through the ringer, but after a dramatic scaling back in scope and ambition, the devs at DICE are looking to get back to business as usual for the troubled multiplayer shooter. The game’s forthcoming season 2, titled Master of Arms, moves the focus away from game-wide shakeups in the interest of a good old-fashioned content drop.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Fortnite fans can now play Destiny 2 inspired stage, Javelin-4

Fortnite fans can now play a Destiny 2-inspired space called Javelin-4. Destiny 2 has come to Fortnite at the same time as Dragon Ball, and despite Dragon Ball being the most popular crossover ever, the Bungie-created game hasn’t been overshadowed. Designed by Bungie, the creators of Halo, Destiny puts you in a world of action and adventure, where you battle it out in team competitions for loot and bragging rights.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption

The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Age of Empires 4 adds two free civilizations this October

Two new civilizations are heading to Age of Empires 4 in a free update on October 25. Announced at Gamescom 2022, the Age of Empires 4 anniversary update will add the Malians and the Ottomans as playable factions. The Malians are suited to swiftly outmaneuvering opponents, flanking enemies and leveraging the element of surprise.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get to Borean Tundra in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

When WoW: Classic players first begin their travels on the icy continent of Northrend, they’ll be posed with a choice between two starting zones: the Howling Fjord and the Borean Tundra. Unlike the launch of WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic, players won’t have to flood through a portal into one particular subregion of a zone. Instead, the starting experience for players of both factions will be far more spread out across the new continent.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy