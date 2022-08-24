Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny
Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
Polygon
How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain in Genshin Impact
In the 3.0 update for Genshin Impact, a few of the domains need to be unsealed by solving a puzzle, such as the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain. If you try to get to the domain, you’ll see that it’s sunken underwater. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to lower the water levels and unlock the domain.
How to get the Destiny 2 Fortnite armour for free
Buy the Fortnite armor pieces using Bright Dust instead
Every Major Event In Destiny 2 Season 18's Roadmap
Bungie recently had its big "Destiny 2" showcase, showing players a glimpse of what they can expect from the title in the near future. Covering new content like Guardian Ranks and "Fortnite" ornament sets in addition to revealing the release date of the next expansion, "Lightfall." The showcase also rolled straight into what players will be up to in Season 18. The Season of Plunder is live until December 6, and it'll offer new content alongside some returning events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Tyrant Emblem in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 is full of ways for players to show off their favorite fashion choices and what they’re made of. Some of these more cosmetic options include the various pieces of armor and equipment available to players as they advance through the game, the shaders that can change the colors and looks of those weapons, and the different emblems and banners for players to show off their accomplishments.
NME
‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ wasn’t planned during ‘Innocence’ development
Asobo Studio has said that A Plague Tale: Requiem wasn’t in the cards during the development of the first game A Plague Tale: Innocence. During a Gamescom 2022 interview with PCGames N, lead level designer Kevin Pinson explained that the sequel “was not a given” after Innocence was released.
Polygon
How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact’s new Sumeru area, there are tons of broken elemental Dendro pillars, especially in Avidya Forest. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to fix these pillars and what they’re used for. To fix the broken pillars, you’ll need the “Kusava” gadget, which you get from a...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide
Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Homeworld 3 is a little fishy, but that’s only because of the coral reefs
A new trailer for Homeworld 3 arrived on Tuesday, showing spacecraft large and small duking it out over the wreckage of massive orbital structures. Polygon played the level shown in that video — remotely, mind you, and without the final bits of graphical flourish like ray tracing — but the experience was nonetheless stunning. This is Homeworld the way I remember it, with its signature three-dimensional space combat lighting up the darkness on my computer screen. But, to hear Blackbird Interactive’s chief creative officer Rory McGuire tell it, it’s actually more like Homeworld the way I imagined it.
Fortnite is apparently bringing in an iconic video game character next week
Fortnite may be asking players to rip and tear until it’s done soon enough. We can all agree that Chapter 3, Season 3: Vibin was a letdown and that No Sweat Summer was among the worst events in the history of the game. We know that players left in masse due to the poorly executed summer events, nearly 2+ million in total. Sure, Dragon Ball brought back a lot, and Destiny 2 and Patrick Mahomes helped a bit, but Fortnite needs to do more to help get their base back for Chapter 3, Season 4.
dotesports.com
All weapons in King’s Fall in Destiny 2
Destiny‘s King’s Fall raid has returned to Destiny 2, giving another coat of paint to one of the most iconic moments in the franchise. Veteran players can expect King’s Fall to be very similar to the base version (with some mechanic changes sprinkled throughout), and newer players can enjoy the beloved raid for the first time. Whether you’re a Destiny veteran or a New Light, you’ll have plenty of reason to play the raid, and that’s before even touching on the series of raid weapons you can get as drops from King’s Fall.
Polygon
Battlefield 2042 season 2 introduces a brand new bloke with a right proper gun
Battlefield 2042 has been through the ringer, but after a dramatic scaling back in scope and ambition, the devs at DICE are looking to get back to business as usual for the troubled multiplayer shooter. The game’s forthcoming season 2, titled Master of Arms, moves the focus away from game-wide shakeups in the interest of a good old-fashioned content drop.
Fortnite fans can now play Destiny 2 inspired stage, Javelin-4
Fortnite fans can now play a Destiny 2-inspired space called Javelin-4. Destiny 2 has come to Fortnite at the same time as Dragon Ball, and despite Dragon Ball being the most popular crossover ever, the Bungie-created game hasn’t been overshadowed. Designed by Bungie, the creators of Halo, Destiny puts you in a world of action and adventure, where you battle it out in team competitions for loot and bragging rights.
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
Age of Empires 4 adds two free civilizations this October
Two new civilizations are heading to Age of Empires 4 in a free update on October 25. Announced at Gamescom 2022, the Age of Empires 4 anniversary update will add the Malians and the Ottomans as playable factions. The Malians are suited to swiftly outmaneuvering opponents, flanking enemies and leveraging the element of surprise.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (August 26-30) Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide
It's the very first week of Season of Plunder in Destiny 2, and Xur has arrived to offer a few classic Exotics to players. Here's where you can find the Agent of the Nine this weekend and everything he's selling to help you take on the newly launched King's Fall raid.
dotesports.com
How to get to Borean Tundra in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic
When WoW: Classic players first begin their travels on the icy continent of Northrend, they’ll be posed with a choice between two starting zones: the Howling Fjord and the Borean Tundra. Unlike the launch of WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic, players won’t have to flood through a portal into one particular subregion of a zone. Instead, the starting experience for players of both factions will be far more spread out across the new continent.
Destiny 2 streamers complain about new PvP matchmaking, but Bungie says it didn't change anything
Well, what have we all learned from this experience?
The Developers Of Elite Dangerous Discuss How Players Are Increasingly At Risk From Aliens
This month marked the conclusion of a two-year-long saga in Elite Dangerous. In Update 13, there were two bangs: the first was the fire of a superweapon to exterminate the extraterrestrial Thargoids, which was immediately succeeded by the second explosion when the Thargoids completely escaped destruction and blew that superweapon to smithereens in space.
Amusing but sadistic AI SHODAN is as terrifying as ever in the Gamescom trailer for anticipated remake System Shock
System Shock, the upcoming remake of the legendary PC first-person adventure from 1994, continues to impress in a gameplay trailer shown at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana. The trailer starts off in a way that might just seem a tad antagonistic to any videogame fan, with...
Comments / 0