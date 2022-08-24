ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Stallions come out on top 68-42 in high-scoring game against Skyline Grizzlies

Friday night’s football game between the Stansbury Stallions and the Skyline Grizzlies played out more like an Old West shootout than a high school match. Playing visitors to a Skyline team in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Stansbury took control of the game early, as they outscored Skyline 20-6 in the first quarter. Skyline responded in the next frame and both teams piled the points on board, with Skyline outscoring Stansbury 29-27 in the second quarter alone. The Stallions held on to their lead however, taking a 47-35 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Stallions quarterback Ezra Harris expects team to build on 2021 football season

During a first round playoff game last year, the Stansbury Stallions football team found itself with its back against the wall. Tied at 20-20, and with their opponent Olympus High School in possession of the ball inside Stansbury’s side of the 50-yard-line, the Stallions needed a stop or good fortune to keep the score knotted. Then, after Olympus fumbled the ball, Stansbury got the much-needed break and found itself with its destiny in the hands of then-junior starting quarterback Ezra Harris.
