Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit. This is video of Ethan Elvoid Hall jumping a fence in Murray provided to 2News Investigates by the homeowner. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Friday night. Sgt. Melody...
deseret.com
Opinion: Utah is not a safe place for families until we change our domestic violence stats
Recent events in the media have reminded us, yet again, that domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue affecting women and families in Utah. From the devastating loss of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin, Mandy Mayne, to concerns over the Salt Lake County District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence, two things are clear.
ksl.com
Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges
MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
ksl.com
Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say
DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self-defense law
Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
KSLTV
Honoring two Tooele County firefighters killed in the line of duty
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Friday marks 47 years since Lauren Dow and Daniel James, two firefighters in Tooele County, paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty. News Photojournalist Derek Petersen shows us how the community in Tooele plans to remember the two firefighters. Those interested...
KSLTV
Body camera footage reveals encounter between officers and shooting suspect
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Body camera footage shows the encounter between a shooting suspect and police, leading to an officer shooting him on Aug 7. In a press release from West Valley City police, dispatchers were called about a man shooting another man at the Carl’s Jr. parking lot at 3468 S. Redwood Road at approximately 1 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Teen ordered to stand trial for Hunter High shooting that left 2 dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in a shooting near Hunter High School in January that left two dead and one injured said she will argue at an October hearing that his actions were in self-defense. Samantha Dugan did not contest most...
kjzz.com
Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
kjzz.com
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
ksl.com
How a fire may lead to a tripled water bill for this small Utah town
STOCKTON — The mayor of Stockton warned that the small, rural town needs $3 million to buy a new water system — or the town might need to dissolve. The announcement came after the town leaders issued a boil order Wednesday for tap water due to the aftermath of the Jacob City Fire, which burned earlier this month upstream of the water treatment plant intake. The plant was temporarily shut down due to the risk of contamination from sediment and debris entering the water supply.
KSLTV
Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
Family of child pulled from reservoir calls his recovery a miracle
A 9-year old Eagle Mountain boy continues to recover in the hospital after being rescued from a truck that ended up in a Summit County reservoir.
Gephardt Daily
Stockton Mayor: $3M loan required to replace water system, water bills to triple, or city could unincorporate
STOCKTON, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The mayor of the Tooele County town of Stockton issued a dramatic statement Wednesday, saying:. The town of approximately 621 residents needs to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system. Loan repayment will triple resident water bills...
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
How secretive meetings led to firing of an entire school board tied to polygamy
Transparency issues related to public meetings prompted Utah to remove the entire board at Vanguard Academy, a school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group.
One in critical condition after semi-truck collision in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash on I-80 in Tooele County near milepost 41, early Friday morning. A white Volvo semi was traveling westbound before it was struck from behind by a white Kenworth semi at about 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. The two vehicles stayed together and stopped toward the […]
Comments / 0