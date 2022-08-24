ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

ksl.com

Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges

MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say

DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
DRAPER, UT
Crime & Safety
KSLTV

Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self-defense law

Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
ABC4

South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Honoring two Tooele County firefighters killed in the line of duty

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Friday marks 47 years since Lauren Dow and Daniel James, two firefighters in Tooele County, paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty. News Photojournalist Derek Petersen shows us how the community in Tooele plans to remember the two firefighters. Those interested...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Teen ordered to stand trial for Hunter High shooting that left 2 dead

SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in a shooting near Hunter High School in January that left two dead and one injured said she will argue at an October hearing that his actions were in self-defense. Samantha Dugan did not contest most...
kjzz.com

Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
KSLTV

Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

How a fire may lead to a tripled water bill for this small Utah town

STOCKTON — The mayor of Stockton warned that the small, rural town needs $3 million to buy a new water system — or the town might need to dissolve. The announcement came after the town leaders issued a boil order Wednesday for tap water due to the aftermath of the Jacob City Fire, which burned earlier this month upstream of the water treatment plant intake. The plant was temporarily shut down due to the risk of contamination from sediment and debris entering the water supply.
STOCKTON, UT
KSLTV

Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

