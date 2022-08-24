Friday night’s football game between the Stansbury Stallions and the Skyline Grizzlies played out more like an Old West shootout than a high school match. Playing visitors to a Skyline team in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Stansbury took control of the game early, as they outscored Skyline 20-6 in the first quarter. Skyline responded in the next frame and both teams piled the points on board, with Skyline outscoring Stansbury 29-27 in the second quarter alone. The Stallions held on to their lead however, taking a 47-35 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO