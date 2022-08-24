Read full article on original website
Stockton boils drinking water
The Jacob City Fire may have put the nail in the coffin for Stockton’s beleaguered water system. The fire has caused Stockton residents to be warned to boil their water before consuming it to kill possible water-borne disease causing organisms. Floods and fires in the past have caused the...
Stockton’s past water woes
Run off, fires and floods threaten town’s water supply ♦. This isn’t the first time the Stockton Town water system has caused problems for town residents. Muddy water from high spring runoff in May 2005 clogged the Stockton Town water supply filtration system. It took a while for clean water flow to be restored to the town.
Stallions quarterback Ezra Harris expects team to build on 2021 football season
During a first round playoff game last year, the Stansbury Stallions football team found itself with its back against the wall. Tied at 20-20, and with their opponent Olympus High School in possession of the ball inside Stansbury’s side of the 50-yard-line, the Stallions needed a stop or good fortune to keep the score knotted. Then, after Olympus fumbled the ball, Stansbury got the much-needed break and found itself with its destiny in the hands of then-junior starting quarterback Ezra Harris.
Grantsville pulls away with a 37-14 victory on the road against Manti
The Grantsville High Cowboys improved their record to 3-0 during a road game against Manti on Friday night. In the first quarter both teams were successful in gaining yardage, with Manti picking up theirs in the air and Grantsville imposing their will on the ground. With big gains by Mouritsen and quarterback Bell, the Cowboys put up 10 points between a touchdown and a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.
Stallions come out on top 68-42 in high-scoring game against Skyline Grizzlies
Friday night’s football game between the Stansbury Stallions and the Skyline Grizzlies played out more like an Old West shootout than a high school match. Playing visitors to a Skyline team in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Stansbury took control of the game early, as they outscored Skyline 20-6 in the first quarter. Skyline responded in the next frame and both teams piled the points on board, with Skyline outscoring Stansbury 29-27 in the second quarter alone. The Stallions held on to their lead however, taking a 47-35 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
