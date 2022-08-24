Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
How secretive meetings led to firing of an entire school board tied to polygamy
Transparency issues related to public meetings prompted Utah to remove the entire board at Vanguard Academy, a school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group.
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
kslnewsradio.com
Inmates at new Utah Correctional Facility aren’t receiving their medications
SALT LAKE CITY — Inmates at the new Utah State Correctional Facility aren’t getting their necessary medications due to a new health records system that manages the medical data of all inmates. However, the new system is having an issue migrating health data from the old one. Brian...
kuer.org
Canyon locals puzzled over fire and water concerns voiced by Salt Lake County Council members
Two Salt Lake County Council members are concerned about water availability to fight wildfires in the canyons along the Wasatch Front. Town leaders and utility officials said they’re surprised by the claims that there could be a problem. Council members Richard Snelgrove and Dea Theodore spoke to legislators on...
Public school with ties to polygamous sect addresses the elephant in the room
A public charter school is arguing that it is being punished and discriminated against because of polygamy.
kslnewsradio.com
Bomb threat at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
ksl.com
Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness? Here's a primer
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's announcement to cancel some federal student loan debt has been met with celebration by some but grumbling by others who believe it will increase the federal deficit. At the University of Utah, word of the federal student loan forgiveness has added to the palpable...
deseret.com
Opinion: Utah is not a safe place for families until we change our domestic violence stats
Recent events in the media have reminded us, yet again, that domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue affecting women and families in Utah. From the devastating loss of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin, Mandy Mayne, to concerns over the Salt Lake County District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence, two things are clear.
Orem City Council instructed to comply with state code
After the Orem City Council stalled the vote on the new Economic Development Plan for the city Tuesday — asking for changes that would eliminate high-density housing and transportation on State Street — it was time to hear what the state is asking of them. Jason Bench, Planning...
deseret.com
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
KSLTV
American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
