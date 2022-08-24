Read full article on original website
Aside From Housing Prices, What is One Thing You’d Change About Bozeman: Locals React
Some of these answers to "What would you change about Bozeman?" are ones we certainly didn't expect. They're all over the place and they definitely demonstrate the variance in priorities Bozeman locals have. There was one simple caveat to the question and it was "ASIDE from housing prices." The cost...
NBCMontana
New numbers show housing market changes in Gallatin Co.
BOZEMAN, Mont — New numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors show the latest changes in the housing market in Gallatin County. The July report shows increased inventory, higher prices and homes staying on the market longer than in July 2021. Inventory for single-family homes jumped 69%, and for...
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Boom Town? Is This Bozeman’s 2022 Version Of A Gold Rush?
A lot of change is happening here in Montana, especially in the western part of the state. The perfect example of that change is Bozeman, as folks from all over are moving here to start a new life. To be honest, it kind of reminds me of all the folks that came to Montana back in the late 1800s.
Exclusive! Locals Pick Best Steakhouse in Bozeman Area
You don't have to look far in Montana if you're craving a good quality steak. In Gallatin County, these two steakhouses are local favorites. If you've lived in the Bozeman area for a while, you've probably heard of Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan and the Land of Magic in Logan. The debate about which steakhouse is the best has been going on for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I am a fan of Sir Scott's Oasis but have also been to the Land of Magic quite a few times as well.
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
Lawsuit challenges planned subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake
Landowners and an environmental organization opposed to a proposed subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake are now going to court, challenging the decision to let it move forward.
Strange Helicopter Seen in Bozeman: What Was It Doing?
Many people in the Bozeman area reported seeing a strange helicopter flying over Bozeman on Monday morning. The helicopter looked like an unmarked news helicopter and appeared to be filming something near downtown Bozeman. A Reddit user asked the question;. Helicopter. One has been flying over downtown Bozeman all morning....
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?
If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
Belgrade family salvages memories after fire destroys their home
“People that we don't even know have stopped by and offered help,” said Rollins. “It's been amazing.”
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
Montana State residence hall to display donated artwork painted by building's namesake
BOZEMAN — A watercolor by a former Montana State University art professor will soon hang in the MSU residence hall named after her, thanks to a donation from a Bozeman native. The untitled painting by Olga Ross Hannon, who served as head of applied art at MSU from 1941...
Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time
Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana
Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
After Nearly 20 Years, A Popular Bozeman Restaurant is Closing
A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to many restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.
