Despite playing the part of a villain on Netflix’s Selling the OC, Alexandra “Alex” Hall did not always intend for that to be her identity. “It’s interesting, because [the cast] were able to watch the show a couple of weeks ago,” Hall, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 26. “There was never a debate on whether or not I’m the villain, or [someone else is] the villain because we all know the backstory and our reasonings and our intentions.”

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO