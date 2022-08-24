ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

See Jennifer Lopez serenade Ben Affleck at their wedding as they honeymoon in Italy

New Bennifer wedding details continue to trickle out. Jennifer Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck during their Georgia wedding reception last Saturday. Wearing the chandelier-pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal — one of three custom dresses from Ralph Lauren — the new Mrs. Affleck had her husband take a seat as she sang and danced for him and other guests.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight Reveals He Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez

Looks like there’s a new spouse on the block! New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight has revealed that he married his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday (Aug. 24), Knight shared “we did,” when probed about the ring on his finger. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie,” he added. The revelation comes on the heels of the premiere of the second season of Farmhouse Fixer, Knight’s HGTV series.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Rashad Jennings
Person
Brandon Armstrong
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Emma Slater
Person
Terra Jole
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
Person
Lindsay Arnold
AOL Corp

Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022

Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
NASHVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

Selling the OC’s Alex Hall Details 'Shocking' Reaction to Villain Edit

Despite playing the part of a villain on Netflix’s Selling the OC, Alexandra “Alex” Hall did not always intend for that to be her identity. “It’s interesting, because [the cast] were able to watch the show a couple of weeks ago,” Hall, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 26. “There was never a debate on whether or not I’m the villain, or [someone else is] the villain because we all know the backstory and our reasonings and our intentions.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy