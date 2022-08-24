Read full article on original website
See Jennifer Lopez serenade Ben Affleck at their wedding as they honeymoon in Italy
New Bennifer wedding details continue to trickle out. Jennifer Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck during their Georgia wedding reception last Saturday. Wearing the chandelier-pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal — one of three custom dresses from Ralph Lauren — the new Mrs. Affleck had her husband take a seat as she sang and danced for him and other guests.
Danny DeVito admits to getting Arnold Schwarzenegger stoned 'off the charts' on set of 'Twins'
Danny DeVito sat down Thursday with guest-host Nikki Glaser on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The actor was there to promote his new animated series, Little Demon, but he ended up telling a story from the 1988 film Twins. The movie starred DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as long lost fraternal twins. While...
Heather Morris Says Jennifer Lopez Cut Dancers From Auditions Because They Were Virgos
Virgo season is officially upon us, and as it turns out, not everyone is feeling the joy of Beyoncé‘s “Virgo’s Groove.”. One person who reportedly isn’t a fan of those born between August 23 and September 22 is Jennifer Lopez, who cut potential dancers from her tour audition process based on astrological sign, according to Glee star Heather Morris.
New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight Reveals He Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Looks like there’s a new spouse on the block! New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight has revealed that he married his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday (Aug. 24), Knight shared “we did,” when probed about the ring on his finger. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie,” he added. The revelation comes on the heels of the premiere of the second season of Farmhouse Fixer, Knight’s HGTV series.
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022
Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
Cheryl Burke posts about a cheating ex amid divorce from Matthew Lawrence: 'Hope it was worth it'
Did Matthew Lawrence cheat on Cheryl Burke? That's what her fans think after a TikTok she shared about an unfaithful ex. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World alum in February, posted a video set to Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain" focusing on the line "the last time, the last time."
Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean's Wife Says Their Daughter's Name Change Has Nothing to Do with Gender
Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and wife Rochelle just sent their daughters back to school with a sweet photoshoot of the girls holding balloons — showcasing their name and new grade — but eagle eyed fans immediately noticed something different about their oldest daughter’s new moniker. In...
Selling the OC’s Alex Hall Details 'Shocking' Reaction to Villain Edit
Despite playing the part of a villain on Netflix’s Selling the OC, Alexandra “Alex” Hall did not always intend for that to be her identity. “It’s interesting, because [the cast] were able to watch the show a couple of weeks ago,” Hall, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 26. “There was never a debate on whether or not I’m the villain, or [someone else is] the villain because we all know the backstory and our reasonings and our intentions.”
