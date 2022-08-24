Read full article on original website
CBS Miami
How to survive a shark attack – or better yet, avoid one entirely
MIAMI – First things first: Despite some truly terrifying tales of survival, you are incredibly unlikely to be duking it out with a shark any time soon.But sharks do occasionally attack humans. Florida teen Addison Bethea was severely injured recently when a shark attacked her in the waters off Keaton Beach along Florida's Gulf Coast.And while this kind of encounter understandably strikes fear into would-be ocean swimmers, there's no need to panic about your upcoming beach vacation. The chances of being attacked by a shark are extremely low.The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File found only 73 confirmed, unprovoked...
