MIAMI – First things first: Despite some truly terrifying tales of survival, you are incredibly unlikely to be duking it out with a shark any time soon.But sharks do occasionally attack humans. Florida teen Addison Bethea was severely injured recently when a shark attacked her in the waters off Keaton Beach along Florida's Gulf Coast.And while this kind of encounter understandably strikes fear into would-be ocean swimmers, there's no need to panic about your upcoming beach vacation. The chances of being attacked by a shark are extremely low.The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File found only 73 confirmed, unprovoked...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO