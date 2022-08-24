Dutch police on Sunday said six people were killed and seven others hurt after a truck ran off the top of a dike road and ploughed into revellers at a neighbourhood barbecue. Quoting witnesses, the Rijnmond regional broadcaster said the truck stopped for a moment at a T-junction on the narrow Zuidzijdsedijk dike, before taking off and ploughing into the revellers.

