Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
New Jersey Globe
O’Scanlon wants probe into Rutgers football DoorDash bills
Reports that Rutgers University spent over $450,000 on DoorDash food delivery orders from college football players and State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Little Silver) wants to know why public funds were used to pick up the tab. In seeking an investigation, O’Scanlon described the expenditures as “indictments of flagrant incompetence...
offtackleempire.com
Closing Arguments 2022: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Well, another season begins. Before we get started - let’s deal with something outside of the courtroom, okay?. The top Rutgers football news story this Summer hasn’t been the quarterback competition (WHY IS NOAH VEDRAL STILL IN COLLEGE), or the recruiting pickups they respectfully did well on - or even the relatively soft schedule they’ve finally been given.
R Scarlet Knights
Starting XI: No. 3 Women's Soccer vs. Buffalo
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 3 Rutgers women's soccer (3-0-0) makes its 2022 home debut at Yurcak Field on Sun., Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. against Buffalo (2-0-0). Attendance is free and fans are required to register for free parking in the Blue Lot outside Yurcak Field (one-time registration for the 2022 season).
Football: Somerville scores early and often versus Mastery Charter
Michael Miller threw three touchdown passes to lead Somerville to a 31-7, season-opening win over Master Charter in Somerville. The victory is Ian Pace’s first as head coach of the Pioneers, who took over for Dallas Whitaker who spent the last four years in charge of Somerville (six in total including as an assistant).
R Scarlet Knights
No. 8 Field Hockey Edged in Season-Opening Shootout By No. 18 Duke
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Opening the season as the hosts of the 'Battle on the Banks' Tournament, No. 8 Rutgers field hockey had a hard-fought effort, but fell to No. 18 Duke 2-1, following penalty strokes at the conclusion of eighty minutes of field hockey. Rachel Houston scored the lone goal of the contest for RU, while goalkeeper Sophia Howard had a career-best 10 saves.
‘Gunslinger’ Londergan leads No. 15 Seton Hall Prep to win over No. 10 Delbarton
Liam Londergan said he couldn’t have scripted a better start to his career. Londergan, making his first start at quarterback at Seton Hall Prep, got the ball with less than two minutes remaining with 60 yards to go and his team trailing rival Delbarton by one. He was already...
R Scarlet Knights
Men's Soccer Continues Road Trip Against Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. – The Rutgers University men's soccer team (1-0-0) will look to stay unbeaten in the 2022 season as they ready to face Creighton (1-0-0) on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Head coach Jim McElderry will look to lead his squad to consecutive wins to kick...
R Scarlet Knights
Volleyball Uses 10-2 Run In Fourth And Final Set Of Season-Opening Victory Over Fresno State
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Rutgers volleyball took a 2-0 edge to start and closed out the fourth set on a 10-2 run for a season-opening 3-1 (25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23) victory over Fresno State on the opening day of the College of Charleston Classic at TD Arena. STANDOUT STATS. Three...
Football: Morristown bests Livingston to snap 18-game losing streak against NJ opponents
Morristown scored 17 points in the opening half to earn a 24-9 season-opening win over Livingston, in Livingston. The win gives the Colonials (1-0) its first win against an in-state opponent in 18 games. In addition to ending a losing streak that dated back to October 2019, the victory was Morristown’s first season-opener win since 2015.
On eve of new era for N.J. HS football, coaches ponder fight for true state champs
Salem High School football coach Montrey Wright celebrated his program’s first sectional title in nearly 40 years last November, then two weeks later raised a regional championship trophy – the highest public-school team honor in New Jersey – at Rutgers. He was asked recently if he felt...
Football: Heckel scores 3 TDs to lead Manalapan to a Week 0 win over Freehold Twp
Nicholas Heckel scored a trio of touchdowns to help Manalapan take a 31-7 season-opening road win over Freehold Township, in Freehold. Heckel scored all three touchdowns in the second half which helped Manalapan turn a 10-7 halftime lead into a 24-point lead. The senior quarterback threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Alex Dille in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Macchio in the fourth. Heckel also reached the endzone off a one-yard rush late in the third quarter.
The NJEA Went Down to Georgia to Find Extremist Parent Because There Were None in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – We all know how the old song goes. The devil went down...
How unhappy is New Jersey? We have the results and it’s not pretty!
New Jersey is unhappy, very unhappy, according to HouseFresh, an indoor air quality company. They used Microsoft’s Azure feature to read thousands and thousands of selfie pictures including pictures from the top 100 cities across the country. The app focuses on telltale signs in the pictures for emotion and...
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel to get expanded Mass schedule, rector
After an extended period of uncertainty for Roman Catholics who worship at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Montclair, the Archdiocese of Newark announced Saturday, Aug. 27, that the Mass schedule will be expanded significantly and a rector will be installed this fall to oversee the running of the church.
Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ
Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN (MONMOUTH COUNTY): MIKE’S CRUMB CAKES – BIG DISCOUNTS IN THE OCEAN STORE
If you never tried a crumb cake from Mike’s you have no idea what you’ve been missing. The variety of flavors are endless, the crumb topping is thicker than the cake itself and they even offer gluten free. Sadly I read the following announcement on the closing of...
