New Brunswick, NJ

New Jersey Globe

O’Scanlon wants probe into Rutgers football DoorDash bills

Reports that Rutgers University spent over $450,000 on DoorDash food delivery orders from college football players and State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Little Silver) wants to know why public funds were used to pick up the tab. In seeking an investigation, O’Scanlon described the expenditures as “indictments of flagrant incompetence...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
offtackleempire.com

Closing Arguments 2022: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Well, another season begins. Before we get started - let’s deal with something outside of the courtroom, okay?. The top Rutgers football news story this Summer hasn’t been the quarterback competition (WHY IS NOAH VEDRAL STILL IN COLLEGE), or the recruiting pickups they respectfully did well on - or even the relatively soft schedule they’ve finally been given.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Starting XI: No. 3 Women's Soccer vs. Buffalo

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 3 Rutgers women's soccer (3-0-0) makes its 2022 home debut at Yurcak Field on Sun., Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. against Buffalo (2-0-0). Attendance is free and fans are required to register for free parking in the Blue Lot outside Yurcak Field (one-time registration for the 2022 season).
BUFFALO, NY
NJ.com

Football: Somerville scores early and often versus Mastery Charter

Michael Miller threw three touchdown passes to lead Somerville to a 31-7, season-opening win over Master Charter in Somerville. The victory is Ian Pace’s first as head coach of the Pioneers, who took over for Dallas Whitaker who spent the last four years in charge of Somerville (six in total including as an assistant).
SOMERVILLE, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

No. 8 Field Hockey Edged in Season-Opening Shootout By No. 18 Duke

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Opening the season as the hosts of the 'Battle on the Banks' Tournament, No. 8 Rutgers field hockey had a hard-fought effort, but fell to No. 18 Duke 2-1, following penalty strokes at the conclusion of eighty minutes of field hockey. Rachel Houston scored the lone goal of the contest for RU, while goalkeeper Sophia Howard had a career-best 10 saves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Men's Soccer Continues Road Trip Against Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. – The Rutgers University men's soccer team (1-0-0) will look to stay unbeaten in the 2022 season as they ready to face Creighton (1-0-0) on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Head coach Jim McElderry will look to lead his squad to consecutive wins to kick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Heckel scores 3 TDs to lead Manalapan to a Week 0 win over Freehold Twp

Nicholas Heckel scored a trio of touchdowns to help Manalapan take a 31-7 season-opening road win over Freehold Township, in Freehold. Heckel scored all three touchdowns in the second half which helped Manalapan turn a 10-7 halftime lead into a 24-point lead. The senior quarterback threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Alex Dille in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Macchio in the fourth. Heckel also reached the endzone off a one-yard rush late in the third quarter.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
DRINKS
New Jersey 101.5

Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ

Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
NEWARK, NJ

