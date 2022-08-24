Read full article on original website
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday
YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
msn.com
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
News Channel Nebraska
Benjamin Ave. traffic to shift Thursday afternoon
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced early Thursday morning that traffic on Benjamin Ave. will see a shift by the afternoon. A press release stated the reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th St. east to 1st St. continues to progress and there will be a change in traffic as work moves to the north.
KAKE TV
Evergy customers to face rate increase because of fuel costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy customers are seeing increased rates this summer when it comes to their electric bill. The company said it had to increase its fuel charge because of the “volatile” cost of natural gas. It is something people likely see reflected in gas prices every day.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested in Stanton County for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was pulled over Wednesday evening and got multiple charges in Stanton County. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they had contact with 37-year-old Alyssa Johnson on a county road just southeast of Norfolk around 8:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office reported Johnson was found to...
kynt1450.com
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School
An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Man Accused Of Assault, Obstructing Police
On August 25th, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 400 bock of Omaha Ave on a report of man hit a woman and then started a fight with his father. Police arrived and spoke to the father, who had cuts on his forehead, the left...
kscj.com
FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL
IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
3 Cheney residents dead in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man allegedly attempts to fight local business employees, gets arrested
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police were dispatched to a disturbance call Thursday evening. Officers with the Norfolk Police Division said they responded to the 2100 block of Pasewalk Ave. for a male acting strange and trying to fight employees of the business. NPD said the man was identified as 39-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: 24-year-old arrested for assaulting woman and his dad
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Police say a northeast Nebraska man is in custody after he allegedly hit a woman and then tried fighting his father. On Thursday at 9:55 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the 400 block of Omaha Avenue after receiving report of a potential assault. Officers spoke...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after several disturbance calls
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday after continued encounters for disturbance. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue after a disturbance between 36-year-old Timothy Lewis of Norfolk and his female roommate. Police cited Lewis for criminal mischief after they found he cut the refrigerator power cord during their first encounter.
