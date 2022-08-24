Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
L'Observateur
SECRETARY OF STATE KYLE ARDOIN ISSUES ADVISORY TO LOUISIANA VOTERS
BATON ROUGE, La. — In advance of the upcoming November federal election, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would like to inform Louisiana citizens that the Secretary of State’s office, Registrar of Voters offices, nor Clerks of Court offices conduct a door-to-door canvass to update or confirm a voter’s registration.
NOLA.com
LaPlace residents rebounding one year after Hurricane Ida — but still in harm’s way
About three weeks ago, it was finally Kimbra Williams-Webber’s turn. At long last, the camper was hauled off her front lawn, and she could once again look onto the street from her home on Derek Lane in LaPlace. “I’m happy to see my grass is growing back,” Williams-Webber said...
fox8live.com
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed in state offices in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed that the recall petition was filed on Friday (Aug. 26). The petition was filed in Baton Rouge by Eileen Carter and...
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
KSLA
Louisiana Soul Food Festival starts Friday
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Plain Dealing residents say water is...
louisiana.gov
The Louisiana Outdoors Forever Project Selection Board to Hold Their First Meeting on August 26 at 10:00 a.m.
The Louisiana Outdoors Forever Project Selection Board will meet at 10:00am, Friday, August 26, at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, located at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge. Agenda:. 1. Welcome and Opening Statements – Bryan McClinton, LDWF. 2. Roll Call – Angela Morejon, LDWF.
westcentralsbest.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Excessive Rainfall Outlook and Hazardous Weather Outlook for Louisiana August 27
Excessive Rainfall and Hazardous Weather Outlook for Louisiana August 27. Louisiana – Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each day through early next week. Locally higher winds and seas along with occasional to frequent cloud-to-water lightning and heavy rainfall can be expected with the storms. Late on August 26,...
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On august 26, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joshua Adams, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022, after being charged in a one-count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
WAFB.com
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name random Louisiana facts, would any of these make the list?
cenlanow.com
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
listenupyall.com
Louisiana adds another way for students to get into college
Baton Rouge – Louisiana high school students who want to attend college but don’t quite meet the current requirements now have another way to get in. And Louisiana is the first in the nation to take this step. The Board of Regents decided that if a student’s GPA...
Teen candidate running for office in St. Mary Parish
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
stmarynow.com
Nine young women vie for S&P queen title
Nine area young women are vying for the title of 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Queen. A king will also be announced. The coronation pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Tickets, available at the door while seating lasts, are $8 for adults and $6 for children.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 18-25
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 18-25: Kyler Scioneaux, 27, 514 Charles St, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Ian Scamardo, 26, 2337 Northwind Ave, Zachary was charged w/ Simple Criminal Damage to Property;. Dana Bladsacker, 42, 2138 S Commerce Ave, Gonzales...
Power Rankings: The Best Fried Chicken In SW Louisiana
Deep-fried foods are so magical and they're also a staple of SWLA cuisine. Last week we ranked a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, Louisiana Beers. How did your favorite beer fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be fun to Power Rank SWLA Fried Chicken...
New Roundabout Coming, and It's Not in Youngsville
You are asked to remain patient and aware during the construction phase of the roundabout as crews are expected to be on-site from 7am - 5pm, Monday - Friday.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
