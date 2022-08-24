Read full article on original website
Related
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
The Green Guide: How sustainable is your wardrobe? Jessica Carroll challenges fashion's eco credentials
This week, Jessica Carroll asks the question: How sustainable is high-street retailer Next?. Launched in 1982 by designer and retailer George Davies, high-street behemoth Next is still one of the UK’s biggest hitters, with around 550 branches and eight million online customers. Sales recently reached a staggering £4.9 billion.
Japan vows to work for 'more resilient' African economies
Japan will cooperate closely with African countries to promote "more resilient" economies, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the final session of an investment conference in Tunisia on Sunday. The eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) took place in Tunisia, one of many import-dependent countries battered by global supply disruptions and price spikes unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Comments / 0