Read full article on original website
Related
loudounnow.com
First Day of School For Loudoun Public Schools
More than 82,000 students hit the road this morning, in buses, on bikes and in cars for the first day of school at Loudoun’s 98 public schools. Across the county kids were greeted by smiling and cheerful staff members as they walked into school. At Round Hill Elementary School in western Loudoun students walked into school to music played by the Woodgrove High School marching band and were greeted by ‘Beary’ the bear, the school mascot.
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
Free adoptions aim to help Loudoun County "clear the shelters"
LEESBURG, Va. — If home is starting to feel a little empty this back to school season—or it’s just the right time to adopt a new furry or feathered family member—today could be your day. Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) is waiving adoption fees on adoptable...
asumag.com
Falls Church (Va.) district moves forward with replacement of high school
The Falls Church (Va.) district is moving forward with plans to build an $108 million campus to replace the aging George Mason High School. The district says the new George Mason High will be a five-story, 211,000-square-foot facility that will accommodate 1,200 to 1,500 students. Voters approved a $120 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
Missing Manassas teen found safe
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Mikayla Elaine Triglia.
ffxnow.com
Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course
A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
WTOP
Burke & Herbert Bank opens first Maryland location
Alexandria-based Burke & Herbert Bank has opened a commercial lending office in Bethesda, its first presence in Maryland in its 170-year history. The branch, at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., is part of Carr Properties’ three-tower office development, where D.C.’s Fox 5 recently relocated to. The Bethesda opening is part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Stunning collection of antique farm equipment set for auction in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thousands of people are expected to travel from far and wide to a farm in Northern Virginia Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, for a chance to bid in what’s believed to be among the largest antique farm equipment auctions ever in our region.
theburn.com
Chipotle headed to Dulles Landing shopping center
It looks like the deal to bring the fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle to the Dulles Landing shopping center has gone through. It will be a freestanding building, more or less on the north side of the Walmart store. Regular readers may recall that back in March, The Burn predicted a...
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
bethesdamagazine.com
‘A microcosm of America’: Local supporters turn out for Biden’s visit to Rockville
This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, to correct which school’s marching band particpated in Thursday’s rally. As people started to gather outside Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, Daniel Koroma was quick to reflect on why President Joe Biden chose Montgomery County as a place to rally Democrats in advance of midterm elections in November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say
A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say. The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police said. The location is in the Alexandria portion of the county.
theburn.com
New SR Coffee shop opens this week in Ashburn
A new coffee shop is coming this week to Ashburn — taking one of the few spaces where Starbucks gave up the ghost. We’re referring to the much buzzed about SR Coffee Co. Back in April, The Burn broke the news that SR Coffee Co. was coming into the Ashburn Farm Market Center. That’s the shopping center at the corner of Claiborne Parkway and Ashburn Farm Parkway — it’s often called Junction Plaza by locals.
NBC Washington
Shots Fired at Driver on the Beltway
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning on the Beltway in Fairfax County. A driver told investigators someone shot at his vehicle while he was traveling north on Interstate 495 in the Annandale area. Both drivers pulled off onto the exit ramp to Little River Turnpike, police said.
theburn.com
Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg
The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
NBC Washington
Virginia Rape Suspect Had Long Criminal History
A Fairfax County man charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night faced a judge twice just days before the alleged crime -- once for a probation violation and for an unrelated crime. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block...
royalexaminer.com
Undercover sting operation at Warren County Target nets $320,000-plus and guilty plea to money laundering by Mexican drug cartel operative
Through mid-2021, a drug cartel courier used the Warren County Target store location as a drop-off spot for $320,840 in three bags of cash, according to a Washington Post article published Wednesday, August 24. However, the courier was unaware that it was undercover law enforcement there to accept the money on three separate occasions at the perhaps ironically named Crooked Run Plaza shopping center off Interstate-66’s Front Royal exit.
12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall
TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
msn.com
Why an American chestnut tree in Centreville is the 'holy grail' for conservationists
After the species was devastated by an Asian blight in the early 20th century, a single American chestnut tree in Centreville has been deemed a “precious resource” by the Delaware Nature Society. Jim White, a senior fellow at the Delaware Nature Society, said the tree discovered at Coverdale...
Comments / 0