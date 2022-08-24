A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say. The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police said. The location is in the Alexandria portion of the county.

