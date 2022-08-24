COLUMBIA, S.C. - On the first day of regular season action, the Omaha volleyball team got things started with a commanding 3-0 sweep of Winthrop University to win their season opener. In the nightcap, however, the host school, University of South Carolina, managed to fend off the Mavericks in all three sets, winning 3-0. With today's matches, the Mavericks officially begin their 2022 campaign at 1-1. Match 1: Omaha 3, Winthrop 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) Set by Set.

