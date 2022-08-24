Read full article on original website
Home Stand Continues with Oakland
The Mavericks continue their six-game home stand with Oakland Sunday night at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking for a win after dropping their season openers. • Omaha scored first against Rutgers in its home opener Thursday night. Ede Gramberg netted his first career goal for a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. The Scarlet Knights responded with three goals by the 23rd minute for a 3-1 edge at halftime.
Omaha Returns Home vs. Missouri
Omaha closes the week with Missouri at Cangilia Field. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday between the Mavericks and Tigers. Mizzou is coming off a 3-1 win vs. Southern Illinois earlier this week, while the Mavericks tied at UNI, 0-0. QUICK KICKS. • The Mavericks played to a...
Volleyball Closes Out Carolina Classic with Win Over Sacred Heart
Columbia, S.C. - In what may go down as the most thrilling match of the season, the Mavericks managed to hold off a persistent attack from Sacred Heart University to secure a 3-2 victory to close out the Carolina Classic on Saturday afternoon. With their road trip finished, Omaha will...
Volleyball Goes 1-1 in Day 1 of the Carolina Classic
COLUMBIA, S.C. - On the first day of regular season action, the Omaha volleyball team got things started with a commanding 3-0 sweep of Winthrop University to win their season opener. In the nightcap, however, the host school, University of South Carolina, managed to fend off the Mavericks in all three sets, winning 3-0. With today's matches, the Mavericks officially begin their 2022 campaign at 1-1. Match 1: Omaha 3, Winthrop 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) Set by Set.
