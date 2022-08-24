Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist announces running mate for 2022 general election
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist has announced Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate for the 2022 general election
News4Jax.com
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate as he challenges DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four Florida School Board Members From Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released four school board members from office and duties on Friday. DeSantis suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds To Crist’s Accusations Of Him Being A Dictator
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida disputed claims made by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist that he was a dictator during a Thursday press conference. “I think the interesting thing over the last couple of years is you had people that kept wanting to lock
Election Results: Palm Beach County Federal, State & Local Races
Congressman Brian Mast easily fends off 3 challengers, another U.S. House district is too close to call, while two School Board races head to a run-off. In the other two, the incumbents win.
WSVN-TV
Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
wogx.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
keysweekly.com
STATE SCRUTINIZES KEY WEST’S CRUISE SHIP RULES
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water — and into the depths of social media — Key West’s great cruise ship debate returns. In the latest development, state seaport officials have requested a meeting with Key West officials to discuss the city’s “intent” with regard to its March 2022 resolution directing cruise ships away from Mallory Dock and Outer Mole Pier while retaining cruise ship traffic at the privately owned Pier B. The state officials also want to discuss the city’s understanding of the new state law that prohibits restrictions of maritime commerce that was passed in response to Key West’s voter-approved referendums seeking to ban large ships from the island city.
keysweekly.com
‘WE WON’T GO BACK’: KEY WEST HOSTS WOMEN’S CHOICE MARCH
Key West residents and visitors toted signs, chanted and marched Aug. 21 on Duval Street as part of the nationwide “We Won’t Go Back” protests against state laws that ban or severely restrict women’s access to abortion. The demonstrations are in response to the Supreme Court’s...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Campaign Drops New “Top Gov” Ad Targeting Corporate Media
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign launched a new ad “Top Gov” targeting corporate media in a “need for speed” kind of way. “Top Gov,” a 60-second television ad airing nationally, pulls from the Governor’s military past by putting a fun spin on the movie Top
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
HUD Sending Funds to Public Housing Authorities Across Florida
This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will send more than $1.1 million to public housing agencies (PHAs) across Florida. The funds are part of $25 million going to more than 180 PHAs across the nation that are. “experiencing or at risk of experiencing...
keysweekly.com
‘PROFESSIONALS IN PARADISE’ CONNECTS BUSINESSES
The South Florida Business Professionals hosted its second annual Professionals in Paradise event in Key West Aug. 18-21. Business owners Andy and Vanessa Rodriguez created the organization during COVID to help Florida businesses work together and help each other while navigating the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. A catered dinner...
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
keysweekly.com
STATE APPROVES FUNDING FOR 98 NEW KEY WEST APARTMENTS
The state of Florida told Key West officials in an Aug. 18 letter that 98 new workforce housing apartments at Truman Waterfront are approved for tax-credit financing. The letter confirmed the approval that local officials and developers had anticipated. The 98 apartments and 28 ownership townhomes, known as The Lofts at Bahama Village, are destined for the final 3.2 acres of land at Truman Waterfront, which the Navy gave to the city about 20 years ago.
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
