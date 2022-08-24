ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

News4Jax.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate as he challenges DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
MIAMI, FL
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

STATE SCRUTINIZES KEY WEST’S CRUISE SHIP RULES

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water — and into the depths of social media — Key West’s great cruise ship debate returns. In the latest development, state seaport officials have requested a meeting with Key West officials to discuss the city’s “intent” with regard to its March 2022 resolution directing cruise ships away from Mallory Dock and Outer Mole Pier while retaining cruise ship traffic at the privately owned Pier B. The state officials also want to discuss the city’s understanding of the new state law that prohibits restrictions of maritime commerce that was passed in response to Key West’s voter-approved referendums seeking to ban large ships from the island city.
keysweekly.com

‘WE WON’T GO BACK’: KEY WEST HOSTS WOMEN’S CHOICE MARCH

Key West residents and visitors toted signs, chanted and marched Aug. 21 on Duval Street as part of the nationwide “We Won’t Go Back” protests against state laws that ban or severely restrict women’s access to abortion. The demonstrations are in response to the Supreme Court’s...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

‘PROFESSIONALS IN PARADISE’ CONNECTS BUSINESSES

The South Florida Business Professionals hosted its second annual Professionals in Paradise event in Key West Aug. 18-21. Business owners Andy and Vanessa Rodriguez created the organization during COVID to help Florida businesses work together and help each other while navigating the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. A catered dinner...
KEY WEST, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
keysweekly.com

STATE APPROVES FUNDING FOR 98 NEW KEY WEST APARTMENTS

The state of Florida told Key West officials in an Aug. 18 letter that 98 new workforce housing apartments at Truman Waterfront are approved for tax-credit financing. The letter confirmed the approval that local officials and developers had anticipated. The 98 apartments and 28 ownership townhomes, known as The Lofts at Bahama Village, are destined for the final 3.2 acres of land at Truman Waterfront, which the Navy gave to the city about 20 years ago.
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE

