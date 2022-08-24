ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, WA

Coeur d'Alene Press

Foundation donates $100,000 to local school districts

A new local nonprofit has given its inaugural donation of $100,000 to school districts in North Idaho. The Marcus Anderson Family Foundation announced Aug. 19 it gave $25,000 each to the Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Lakeland and West Bonner County school districts. "The last couple of years have been extremely...
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
KREM2

Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates

SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
KREM2

Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning at Franklin Park in north Spokane, including one man who died, according to Spokane police. Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Coeur d'Alene Press

'A true connoisseur of life': Boating community bids farewell to Murray Danzig, beloved local yachtsman

A man of the lake, a man's man, a man the ladies loved, a man who made friends everywhere he went. Murray Danzig was a lot of things to a lot of people. "He was 29 years old in a 90-year-old body," Danzig's good friend, Daryl Reynolds of Post Falls, said Friday. "At almost 91, he was still working on boats. Wooden boats were his love. He’d go out on the boat in the early morning with the newspaper and a cup of coffee and just drift and drink his coffee in the middle of the lake."
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal. Spokanimal is helping these beagles find brand new homes in the Inland Northwest....
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pickleball Playground opens as Spokane’s designated destination to play America’s fastest-growing sport

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the fastest growing sport in America, the official state sport of Washington and one of three activities that could lower your risk of an early death according to a new health study. You can play pickleball anywhere, but there’s a new dedicated facility for it here in Spokane. Pickleball Playground, located at 10505 N Newport Hwy,...
inlander.com

New multifamily housing tax credits in Spokane; also, proposed bans on teaching college-level Critical Race Theory in Mead

The premise behind Spokane's multifamily tax exemption policies is simple — encourage development of affordable housing in the areas where we most want it by giving developers a long reprieve from taxes on the properties. Yet, considering Spokane's failure to build enough housing to keep up with demand over the past five years, City Council members have repeatedly tweaked the multifamily tax exemption policies to try to encourage more construction. And that, says City Council President Breean Beggs, has been incredibly successful.
Coeur d'Alene Press

COMMENTARY: School levy facts

This coming Tuesday Aug. 30 there is a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy Election that would authorize the Coeur d’Alene School District No. 271 board of trustees to levy and collect up to $8 million each year for 10 years. As stated on the ballot: “The estimated average...
