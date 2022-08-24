Read full article on original website
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District lunch prices to go up in the 2022-2023 school year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After a two-year hiatus from having to pay for school meals, parents in the Coeur d’Alene School District will be paying higher prices for their kids to eat breakfast and lunch at school, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The school board...
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Foundation donates $100,000 to local school districts
A new local nonprofit has given its inaugural donation of $100,000 to school districts in North Idaho. The Marcus Anderson Family Foundation announced Aug. 19 it gave $25,000 each to the Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Lakeland and West Bonner County school districts. "The last couple of years have been extremely...
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates
SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
City councilman wants state to halt funding for Catholic Charities project in West Hills
A Spokane city council member wants the state Department of Commerce to pause state funding for a project in Spokane's West Hills neighborhood that would provide transitional housing for the homeless.
inlander.com
A bold plan seeks to fund postsecondary education for every student in the Inland Northwest
Here's a big idea: What if every child in the Inland Northwest had access to scholarships to pursue secondary education? What if every child could find a high-paying job, contribute to the local economy and ensure economic prosperity for Eastern Washington and North Idaho?. It's an ambitious plan, but Ben...
Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning at Franklin Park in north Spokane, including one man who died, according to Spokane police. Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Spokane
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'A true connoisseur of life': Boating community bids farewell to Murray Danzig, beloved local yachtsman
A man of the lake, a man's man, a man the ladies loved, a man who made friends everywhere he went. Murray Danzig was a lot of things to a lot of people. "He was 29 years old in a 90-year-old body," Danzig's good friend, Daryl Reynolds of Post Falls, said Friday. "At almost 91, he was still working on boats. Wooden boats were his love. He’d go out on the boat in the early morning with the newspaper and a cup of coffee and just drift and drink his coffee in the middle of the lake."
All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal. Spokanimal is helping these beagles find brand new homes in the Inland Northwest....
Pickleball Playground opens as Spokane’s designated destination to play America’s fastest-growing sport
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the fastest growing sport in America, the official state sport of Washington and one of three activities that could lower your risk of an early death according to a new health study. You can play pickleball anywhere, but there’s a new dedicated facility for it here in Spokane. Pickleball Playground, located at 10505 N Newport Hwy,...
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
Two I-90 lanes to close temporarily for concrete and pothole repairs
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near the Spokane International Airport should expect nightly delays over the next few days. Crews from the Washington Department of Transportation will close the left two lanes from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street for concrete and pothole repairs. Repairs begin Sunday,...
Lawsuit challenges marina, housing development on Lake Pend Oreille
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Center for Biological Diversity and Idaho Conservation League filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Army Corps of Engineers for approving a lakeside marina and housing development along Lake Pend Oreille. The developments are zoned near Trestle Creek, which is a spawning...
inlander.com
New multifamily housing tax credits in Spokane; also, proposed bans on teaching college-level Critical Race Theory in Mead
The premise behind Spokane's multifamily tax exemption policies is simple — encourage development of affordable housing in the areas where we most want it by giving developers a long reprieve from taxes on the properties. Yet, considering Spokane's failure to build enough housing to keep up with demand over the past five years, City Council members have repeatedly tweaked the multifamily tax exemption policies to try to encourage more construction. And that, says City Council President Breean Beggs, has been incredibly successful.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COMMENTARY: School levy facts
This coming Tuesday Aug. 30 there is a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy Election that would authorize the Coeur d’Alene School District No. 271 board of trustees to levy and collect up to $8 million each year for 10 years. As stated on the ballot: “The estimated average...
Neighbors want more safety measures near Hill N’Dale Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors living in the Hill N’Dale Park area want to see more done to keep them safe. The park, located in the north part of Spokane near a Walmart and an apartment complex, has seen its fair share of break-ins and other issues as a result of homeless people staying near the park.
