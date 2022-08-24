Read full article on original website
Related
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
The Black mothers finding freedom in mushrooms: ‘They give us our power back’
Enter a room and notice the scent of wood. Palo santo, a unique bark that stems from the tropical forest of Ecuador, burns brightly. A statue of a dark-skinned African woman sits in the center, sea shells dangling from her body. A facilitator begins the psychedelic mushroom ceremony with music and prayer.
Kenyona 'Sunny' Matthews: Growing up is hard. Let kids know you're there for them
“Mom, what if people are mean to me? What if they don’t like me?” My sixth grader stared at me with wide brown eyes. Her stretched pupils screamed she was full of fear andanxiety. Each new school births a new chance to learn. In past years, my daughter bounced out of the...
Comments / 0