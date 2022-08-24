ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Tracey Folly

Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.

