Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water — and into the depths of social media — Key West’s great cruise ship debate returns. In the latest development, state seaport officials have requested a meeting with Key West officials to discuss the city’s “intent” with regard to its March 2022 resolution directing cruise ships away from Mallory Dock and Outer Mole Pier while retaining cruise ship traffic at the privately owned Pier B. The state officials also want to discuss the city’s understanding of the new state law that prohibits restrictions of maritime commerce that was passed in response to Key West’s voter-approved referendums seeking to ban large ships from the island city.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO