Monroe County, FL

keysweekly.com

‘WE WON’T GO BACK’: KEY WEST HOSTS WOMEN’S CHOICE MARCH

Key West residents and visitors toted signs, chanted and marched Aug. 21 on Duval Street as part of the nationwide “We Won’t Go Back” protests against state laws that ban or severely restrict women’s access to abortion. The demonstrations are in response to the Supreme Court’s...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

STATE SCRUTINIZES KEY WEST’S CRUISE SHIP RULES

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water — and into the depths of social media — Key West’s great cruise ship debate returns. In the latest development, state seaport officials have requested a meeting with Key West officials to discuss the city’s “intent” with regard to its March 2022 resolution directing cruise ships away from Mallory Dock and Outer Mole Pier while retaining cruise ship traffic at the privately owned Pier B. The state officials also want to discuss the city’s understanding of the new state law that prohibits restrictions of maritime commerce that was passed in response to Key West’s voter-approved referendums seeking to ban large ships from the island city.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST BREWFEST ON TAP FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Where else but Key West can someone raise money for a local Rotary Club’s scholarship program by drinking beer, eating gourmet food and enjoying pool parties?. Everyone’s a winner at the annual Key West BrewFest, sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Key West. The foamy fun starts...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

‘PROFESSIONALS IN PARADISE’ CONNECTS BUSINESSES

The South Florida Business Professionals hosted its second annual Professionals in Paradise event in Key West Aug. 18-21. Business owners Andy and Vanessa Rodriguez created the organization during COVID to help Florida businesses work together and help each other while navigating the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. A catered dinner...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

BEST OF MARATHON: VOTE SHANNON GOSSELIN FOR BEST BARTENDER

There are multiple names on the 2022 Best of Marathon ballot for “Best Bartender.” But if you ask the drink-slingers around town, including the other gentlemen nominated for the award, there’s only one choice. Known as the beautiful blonde mainstay behind the bar at Keys Fisheries for...
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

‘TRULY TREMENDOUS & EPIC’: MARATHON’S ROTARY PARK REOPENS

Those are the fitting words Marathon Parks and Recreation Director Paul Davis used to describe the colossal community effort that culminated on Aug. 20 with the reopening of Marathon’s Rotary Park. The $500,000 project was drawn up by New York State-based company Play By Design, which worked with true...
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

STATE APPROVES FUNDING FOR 98 NEW KEY WEST APARTMENTS

The state of Florida told Key West officials in an Aug. 18 letter that 98 new workforce housing apartments at Truman Waterfront are approved for tax-credit financing. The letter confirmed the approval that local officials and developers had anticipated. The 98 apartments and 28 ownership townhomes, known as The Lofts at Bahama Village, are destined for the final 3.2 acres of land at Truman Waterfront, which the Navy gave to the city about 20 years ago.
